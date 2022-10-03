ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
DALLAS, TX
Secretary Scott Encourages Texans to Get Involved in General Election, Sign Up to Become a Poll Worker

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today encouraged interested Texans to get involved with the election process at the local level by learning how to become a poll worker for the upcoming November 8 General Election. The Texas Secretary of State’s Online Poll Worker Training program offers Texas voters the opportunity to serve as an Election Judge or Clerk in their county of registration. Additionally, Texas students who are at least 16 years of age can volunteer to serve as Student Election Clerks.
Take DART To The State Fair, Avoid Traffic

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) makes getting to the 2022 State Fair of Texas quick and easy. Enjoy your ride in air-conditioned comfort September 30 through October 23 without having to find parking or battling traffic and get dropped off at one of two gates. Save up to $7 on...
Six Flags Over Texas Honored With Golden Ticket Award

ARLINGTON, Texas — September 10, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, The Thrill Capital of Texas, today received a highly coveted award during Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards:. Best New Show for Christmas At The Southern Palace. “With a live band, amazing vocalists and colorful costumes and...
