Read full article on original website
Related
Carter BloodCare sends 120+ units of blood to support emergency health care needs in areas hard-hit by Hurricane Ian
Texans urged to pitch in to help fellow Americans by giving blood and platelets now. Bedford, Texas (Sept. 30, 2022) – Carter BloodCare is urging Texans to schedule blood or platelet donations as soon as possible to help those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The Texas-based blood...
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
Spice Up Your Ranch Water With Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila
There was a time when I kept tequila stocked in my bar for margaritas. I didn’t drink it straight or mix it in other drinks. That changed the first time we had friends over that requested a ranch water. At the time I was fairly new to Texas and thought they were referring to a brand of bottled water. I know, I know, total newbie.
Texas Secretary Scott Highlights ‘VoteReady’ Voter Education Campaign
AUSTIN – On National Voter Registration Day, Texas Secretary of State John Scott held a press conference at the Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center in East Austin to highlight the office’s “VoteReady” voter education campaign. “VoteReady” is a statewide campaign to educate Texans about ID requirements for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Secretary Scott Encourages Texans to Get Involved in General Election, Sign Up to Become a Poll Worker
AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today encouraged interested Texans to get involved with the election process at the local level by learning how to become a poll worker for the upcoming November 8 General Election. The Texas Secretary of State’s Online Poll Worker Training program offers Texas voters the opportunity to serve as an Election Judge or Clerk in their county of registration. Additionally, Texas students who are at least 16 years of age can volunteer to serve as Student Election Clerks.
Take DART To The State Fair, Avoid Traffic
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) makes getting to the 2022 State Fair of Texas quick and easy. Enjoy your ride in air-conditioned comfort September 30 through October 23 without having to find parking or battling traffic and get dropped off at one of two gates. Save up to $7 on...
Pet Partners Hosts Largest Pet Walk in the Nation on September 24
On Saturday, September 24, thousands of pets will be walking with their humans on a special national day as dog owners in cities across the nation raise awareness and funds to help the nonprofit Pet Partners. Pet Partners is based in Washington state with affiliate offices in many cities across...
Six Flags Over Texas Honored With Golden Ticket Award
ARLINGTON, Texas — September 10, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, The Thrill Capital of Texas, today received a highly coveted award during Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards:. Best New Show for Christmas At The Southern Palace. “With a live band, amazing vocalists and colorful costumes and...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0