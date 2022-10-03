ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

News4Jax.com

Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Large areas of Flagler to be sprayed for mosquitoes when the conditions are right

While cooler temperatures are a relief in some respects, they are hindering mosquito control efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District has been coordinating with Flagler County Emergency Management for aerial spraying over large areas of the county – necessary because widespread flooding will produce a high number of mosquitoes – but it may take two weeks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office

PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach

Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast City Council recognizes Fire Prevention Week

The Palm Coast City Council recognized the Palm Coast Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week 2022. Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Agency has sponsored Fire Prevention Week during the week of October 9th, which commemorates the Great Chicago Fire. This year’s theme: Fire Won’t wait. Plan your escape.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

River Levels Keep Rising One Week After Ian

Orlando, FLA. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL

