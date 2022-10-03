Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia
Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
palmcoastobserver.com
Large areas of Flagler to be sprayed for mosquitoes when the conditions are right
While cooler temperatures are a relief in some respects, they are hindering mosquito control efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District has been coordinating with Flagler County Emergency Management for aerial spraying over large areas of the county – necessary because widespread flooding will produce a high number of mosquitoes – but it may take two weeks.
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Communication and coordination were key in Palm Coast's response to Hurricane Ian
Early preparation and communication was the key to Palm Coast’s response to Hurricane Ian, according to Palm Coast’s fire chief. Palm Coast City Council votes to fund five new deputies. The Palm Coast City Council voted to approve a resolution to fund five additional deputies for the Flagler...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
flaglernewsweekly.com
New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office
PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
WESH
Volusia County firefighters' home floods during high-water rescues
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Though at least five people lost their lives in Volusia County due to the hurricane, many more were saved, rescued by first responders who risked their own lives to do it. Later, some of them came home to find their own hurricane disaster. "It was...
click orlando
Flagler Beach issues road closures as crews address depressions, main breaks in Ian’s wake
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler County continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, road closures are in effect in Flagler Beach as crews deal with road depressions and main breaks in the area. The southbound lane of State Road A1A/South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 1400 block...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach
Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
ormondbeachobserver.com
High tides, river levels caused flooding in Ormond Beach
Hurricane Ian brought historic levels of flooding to Volusia County, causing more than $156 million in damage to homes and businesses, per preliminary numbers from the Volusia County Property Appraiser. Five people died, two of them by drowning. Like its neighboring municipalities, Ormond Beach experienced historic levels of flooding. At...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast City Council recognizes Fire Prevention Week
The Palm Coast City Council recognized the Palm Coast Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week 2022. Since 1922, the National Fire Protection Agency has sponsored Fire Prevention Week during the week of October 9th, which commemorates the Great Chicago Fire. This year’s theme: Fire Won’t wait. Plan your escape.
click orlando
River Levels Keep Rising One Week After Ian
Orlando, FLA. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
WESH
Volunteers provide thousands of meals for Volusia County residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach saw Central Florida's highest rainfall levels and strongest winds during the hurricane. Despite spread damage and flooding, food is still getting to people who need it the most. "It's 31 inches of water when it all started out and now we're down...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
