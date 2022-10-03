ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KIII 3News

Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium receives donated ambulance from CCFD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is excited to announce they have a new way to transport animals who are in need of life saving care. After the aquarium approached the City of Corpus Christi a couple of months back about a need to transport heavy animals in a climate controlled vehicle. Following that, Corpus Christi Fire Department donated the ambulance.
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
