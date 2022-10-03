Read full article on original website
John Henry Ramirez will have pastor pray with him at execution Wednesday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — $1.25. That's how much money authorities said John Henry Ramirez got away with when he stabbed store clerk Pablo Castro 29 times during a robbery in 2004, killing him. Ramirez was convicted and sentenced to death in 2008. He is now set to die by...
Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
Visit the only haunted house on a ship in Texas: Haunting on the Blue Ghost opens Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 24 more days until Halloween and things are getting spooky on Corpus Christi Bay. If you're looking for thrills and chills, why not visit the largest haunted house on a ship in Texas? Actually, it's the only haunted house on a ship in Texas. Haunting on the Blue Ghost, a spooky experience aboard USS Lexington, opens tonight.
New Harbor Bridge work will continue after TxDOT, Flatiron Dragados come to agreement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT released an agreement letter Thursday which allows Flatiron Dragados to continue work on the new Harbor Bridge Project as the two sides continue to work out their differences. The agreement makes sure to outline that Flatiron Dragados is financially responsible for finishing the work...
Texas State Aquarium receives donated ambulance from CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is excited to announce they have a new way to transport animals who are in need of life saving care. After the aquarium approached the City of Corpus Christi a couple of months back about a need to transport heavy animals in a climate controlled vehicle. Following that, Corpus Christi Fire Department donated the ambulance.
Well-spoken, witty and charming is how you would describe Hayle - this week's Perfect Addition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 12-year-old Hayle enjoys school as she likes to be around her friends, and does very well in most subjects, with history being her favorite. She loves being outdoors with her peers, either on bikes cruising around the neighborhood, or at the park for a game of basketball. Hayle also enjoys swimming and just keeping busy.
Did you know there are new voting rules? Find out what they are before casting your ballot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been one year since Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law some of the most sweeping voting restrictions in the country. However, the upcoming midterm elections will be the first time many voters have cast a ballot under the new voting rules. Voter turnout...
15-year-old Rolando will have you smiling as you welcome him into your home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rolando is a talkative, outgoing 15-year-old, who is very self-confident, independent and helpful to anyone in need. He can always been seen with a big smile on his face ready to brighten someone’s day. Rolando likes attending school and enjoys working on various projects...
Friend's experience with hurricane devastation motivates man to drive to, help Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Ruiseco is one of several volunteers headed to Florida to help residents cope in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. He said, for him, it’s because he previously has had friends who have needed this kind of help. “So this makes you feel closer...
Coastal Bend residents head to Florida to help area deal with Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping up to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Chapter executive director Alex Garcia tells 3NEWS three volunteers from this area are currently en route to Florida.]. Another volunteer will be leaving Thursday morning...
South Texas beaches see minor coastal flooding in response to Hurricane Ian
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We may not be seeing and winds or rains from Hurricane Ian but coastal areas are seeing effects from the storm. Indirect impacts from major Hurricane Ian were felt across Gulf of Mexico beaches Thursday. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and thus, sent larger and longer period waves to area beaches in the Coastal Bend.
TxDOT continues working with Flatiron Dragados to settle Harbor Bridge issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been nearly one month since Texas Department of Transportation officials announced they would be reviewing solutions to new Harbor Bridge Project design issues from developer Flatiron Dragados. TxDOT officials told 3NEWS on Wednesday they continue to have productive conversations with Flatiron Dragados. State...
