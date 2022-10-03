Read full article on original website
Related
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
NFL・
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling
These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona
It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
Epic fan video shows Alex Smith enjoying Deebo Samuel as much as the rest of us
A San Francisco 49ers fan in the stands at Levi’s Stadium offered an exclusive glimpse at Alex Smith appreciating Deebo Samuel in real time: “He’s so good.”. For anyone familiar with Alex Smith’s journey through the NFL, seeing him in the stands at a San Francisco 49ers game is a testament to his good-natured, team-first mentality.
Bet $10, Win $200 if Patrick Mahomes Throws 1 TD vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes has 22 passing TDs in eight career games against the Raiders. As long as he gets at least one this Monday Night, BetMGM is giving Chiefs fans an easy $200 off just a $10 bet. You can win even if he doesn’t throw a TD!. Bet $10,...
FanSided
289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0