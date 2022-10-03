ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

2022 Candidates for San Gabriel Elections

Like many local municipalities, San Gabriel will have several elected positions on the November 8th ballot. Three City Council Seats (4-year terms) City Treasurer (4-year term) Four of the five seats on the San Gabriel Unified School District Governing Board are up for election as well as numerous seats on...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
San Gabriel City Council Candidate Forum, Oct. 19

The public is invited to an in-person opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates for the three open San Gabriel City Council seats in the November 8th election. The forum is sponsored by ColoradoBoulevard.net and will be moderated by the League of Women Voters- Pasadena Area (LWV-PA). Questions...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Pasadena’s Measure H Explained

Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
PASADENA, CA
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River

An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale

The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness

On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HACLA to open Section 8 housing voucher waiting list lottery

On Oct. 4, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with other elected and community leaders, joined the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) to announce the opening of the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery. People will be able to apply online starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, Oct 17 through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct 30, by going to HACLA.hcvlist.org. The Section 8 program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caltech’s TechFest 2022 Kicked Off Fall Term With In-Person Gathering

The first week of fall classes at Caltech ended with a bounce. On Friday, September 30, TechFest returned to campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming students with an in-person block party on Beckman Mall. Caltech undergraduate and graduate students got into the spirit...
PASADENA, CA
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years

For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Pasadena Chorale Announces 22/23 Season

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Chorale announced its 2022-2023 season – the first full season of live programming since the COVID-19 pandemic!. The Pasadena Chorale will perform four choral concerts and hold two benefit events for the 22/23 season at various venues in Pasadena. The Pasadena Chorale will offer all of its 22/23 concerts at no cost to its patrons with its innovative “Listen First, Then Give” ticketing. While tickets are free, donations are strongly encouraged.
PASADENA, CA

