Read full article on original website
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Candidates for San Gabriel Elections
Like many local municipalities, San Gabriel will have several elected positions on the November 8th ballot. Three City Council Seats (4-year terms) City Treasurer (4-year term) Four of the five seats on the San Gabriel Unified School District Governing Board are up for election as well as numerous seats on...
coloradoboulevard.net
San Gabriel City Council Candidate Forum, Oct. 19
The public is invited to an in-person opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates for the three open San Gabriel City Council seats in the November 8th election. The forum is sponsored by ColoradoBoulevard.net and will be moderated by the League of Women Voters- Pasadena Area (LWV-PA). Questions...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Measure H Explained
Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCET
L.A. County Board Could Remove Elected Sheriff — If Voters Pass Measure A This November
This article was produced with UT Community News, which is produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students and covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A. Should the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors be able to kick a county sheriff out of office?. A proposed amendment to the...
Karen Bass apologizes to Latino Democratic club after asking if Rick Caruso bought their endorsement
That accusation did not sit well with the Avance Democratic Club: "I'm here to say that every candidate who seeks our endorsement plays by the same rules."
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
Lacey says she did not know late husband would point gun at protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Riverside Council bans homeless camps along Santa Ana River
An ordinance making homeless camps illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside was adopted Tuesday in a 6-1 vote of the Riverside City Council. The ordinance, No. 9.04.600, had been reviewed and debated by the council on two previous occasions, with all but one member consistently in favor of the ban on encampments. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes cast the lone dissenting vote against it Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale
The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff Villanueva Receives more than Double the Fundraising than Opponent Robert Luna from Grassroots Angelenos
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif – The Campaign to Reelect Sherif Villanueva announces that as of the September 24th financial deadline, the Campaign has raised over $448K – more than twice the amount reported by opponent Retired Chief Robert Luna’s campaign, who reported raising $214K. These donations came...
iecn.com
Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness
On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HACLA to open Section 8 housing voucher waiting list lottery
On Oct. 4, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, along with other elected and community leaders, joined the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) to announce the opening of the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery. People will be able to apply online starting at 6:00 a.m., Monday, Oct 17 through 5:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct 30, by going to HACLA.hcvlist.org. The Section 8 program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
coloradoboulevard.net
Caltech’s TechFest 2022 Kicked Off Fall Term With In-Person Gathering
The first week of fall classes at Caltech ended with a bounce. On Friday, September 30, TechFest returned to campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming students with an in-person block party on Beckman Mall. Caltech undergraduate and graduate students got into the spirit...
LA officials to announce launch of wait list for Section 8 vouchers
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m....
L.A. rental assistance lottery waitlist opens up after five years
For the first time in five years, the waitlist for a rental assistance lottery program for low-income Los Angeles residents is opening up. The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program will help up to 30,000 households by paying a portion of their rent paid, according to the Los Angeles Housing Authority. The program provides rental […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
There is some good news on the horizon for those Los Angeles residents who are struggling with the high cost of rent. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) announced it is opening a waiting list lottery for the city’s Section 8 voucher program.
coloradoboulevard.net
The Pasadena Chorale Announces 22/23 Season
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Chorale announced its 2022-2023 season – the first full season of live programming since the COVID-19 pandemic!. The Pasadena Chorale will perform four choral concerts and hold two benefit events for the 22/23 season at various venues in Pasadena. The Pasadena Chorale will offer all of its 22/23 concerts at no cost to its patrons with its innovative “Listen First, Then Give” ticketing. While tickets are free, donations are strongly encouraged.
foxla.com
Venice residents, businesses fed up with homeless problem: 'It's disgusting'
LOS ANGELES - Residents and business owners in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood say they are fed up and tired of the homeless crisis plaguing the city. Several homeless people have been blamed for robberies, violent encounters and even a fire that destroyed multiple homes. Security cameras caught a violent encounter...
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Comments / 0