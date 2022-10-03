Read full article on original website
Easy Homemade Chili Crisp Recipe
Are you back on your healthy meal prep grind and in search of flavorful additions to make those veggie bowls more appealing? Recipe developer and health coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for easy homemade chili crisp, which she recommends making for "meal prep and have on hand for meals throughout the week."
The Unexpected Way Ina Garten Cures Salmon
Curing foods by rubbing or injecting them with a salt mixture and letting that salt do its magic over a period of time is a very popular way of preserving throughout the world (via The Seattle Times). For many of us, "salted and cured" might conjure up visions of delightful charcuterie boards with bits of dried ham and sausages artfully arranged with cheese, bread, and a nice glass of wine. Ina Garten is no stranger to that sort of platter, especially given her expertise as both a cook and party planner (per Barefoot Contessa). But curing isn't only for meats. It's a process that is used with fish as well, particularly in parts of the world where fish is abundant and winters are long.
Why Ina Garten Lets Mac And Cheese Sit Overnight And So Should You
Comfort foods, like mac and cheese, are the culinary equivalent of a big hug from your bestie. If you love the cheesy goodness of baked macaroni and cheese, you are not alone. For centuries, people loved mac and cheese. The first known recipe dates back to Northern Italy in the 1700s, according to the Smithsonian Magazine. Many credit Thomas Jefferson's enslaved chef James Hemmings for crafting the popular American version of the Italian dish (via Smithsonian Magazine). As a result, folks enjoyed Mac and cheese as a special treat during weekends and celebrations.
How To Take Your Key Lime Pie Base To The Next Level
Key lime pie is truly an indulgence like no other. It's tart, it's sweet, it's creamy, it's fluffy. The legendary dessert's origin story has been up for debate for generations. According to Southern Living, one theory states that the pie was actually invented in New York City rather than Florida, where lots of people falsely assume most of the world's key limes are grown. Allegedly, in the early 1930s, a group of workers at the New York Condensed Milk Company replaced lemon juice with lime juice in its famous Magic Lemon Cream Pie. Another popular anecdote involves a woman simply known as Aunt Sally, who baked the first key lime pies in the Curry Mansion Inn in the 1890s.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is, hands down, one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. While there are plenty of ways to get your PB&J fix — from the classic combo on white bread to an elevated take with fresh fruit and homemade sourdough — you can't forget the childhood classic, Uncrustables. Made by Smucker's and found in the frozen food aisle, the circular pockets of peanut butter and jelly are iconic. According to Cleveland.com, Smucker's produces about 3 million Uncrustables every single day and the brand is now valued at over $500 million.
How Long Potato Salad Actually Lasts Sitting Out
We've all been there; after a long, hot day at a summer barbecue at the park, you start to get hungry. You meander over to the picnic table, where someone has graciously brought potato salad. We all love a classic potato salad. It's the perfect dish for any get-together. But as you go to scoop some onto your plate, you hesitate. The scorching summer heat has been beating down on this dish for hours, leaving you to wonder if it's still safe to eat.
Pringles Is Bringing Back A Halloween Party Must-Have
When it comes to snacking, Pringles reign supreme over a lot of other chips. That is to say though that Pringles hardly fit the definition of traditional chips due to the snack's unique duck-bill consistency and dehydrated processed potato recipe. With its slogan, "Get Stuck In," the snacking brand has placed itself in a whole other category due to its unique long and narrow Pringles cans that hands inevitably get sucked into when snacking. First produced in 1956 with the goal in mind to make a snacking chip that was resistant to breaking in the packaging, Pringles have stood strong over the years with its well-thought-out tube storage packaging (via Snack History).
Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Is Back With A New Limited-Edition Flavor
Whether or not you're a fan of soft drinks, Pepsi is one of those brands that's been unquestionably present in supermarkets, gas stations, and stadiums for decades. How does a longtime product stay relevant though in an ever-changing technological climate? Pepsi has experienced steady economic growth over the last two years (via Macrotrends), and the brand's success may be due to its nostalgia-driven marketing.
Takeout-Inspired Chinese Chicken Recipe
Sometimes, you can get the taste of Chinese takeout without even leaving your home. When it comes to foods you order for takeout, Chinese is the go-to for many people and most people have the same local spot that they order from over and over again. This recipe for Chinese chicken is takeout-inspired. All you need is some chicken and a few additional ingredients for the delicious and flavorful sauce that compliments the chicken so well and voila, you have a takeout meal at home. Just serve over a bed of rice or noodles and you're in business!
Why Alton Brown Doesn't Actually Consider Himself A Chef
Alton Brown, a Food Network star and food scientist extraordinaire, is known for his kooky personality on "Cutthroat Kitchen" and his scientific mind on his TV show "Good Eats". Brown has been in the culinary world since graduating from the New England Culinary Institute in 1997, kicking off his first TV show in July 1999 after deciding that he wanted to make non-traditional cooking shows, when he first started out in film directing commercials (via Food Network).
Burger King Is Revamping Its Brand By Throwing Back To A Classic Jingle
In today's world of social media, memes, and "epic clapbacks," one may feel that the world of marketing has changed rather dramatically from the old days of radio and TV commercials. There's a fair argument to be made about corporations and brands taking advantage of social media, and companies have to adapt to the rules of a changing world to survive. Back a few decades ago, though, TV channels weren't saturated with hashtags or shoutouts, but with another type of marketing stunt designed to appeal to the general consumer: the jingle.
Cheesy Mexican Cornbread Recipe
Cornbread is the ultimate Southern comfort food. It's the perfect addition to all types of dishes including barbecue, pot pie, and beef stew. While most recipes call for the inclusion of sugar or honey, this recipe eliminates both and instead pursues a more savory route with flavors from the Southwest and Mexico. This recipe has it all with green chiles for a sweet and tangy touch, jalapeños for a bit of heat, and shredded cheddar cheese for that cheesy melty goodness!
Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back
There are likely many things you associate with Halloween — the costumes, the decorations, the candy, cooler weather, and all things pumpkin spice — but how about cheese? If you're thinking that cheese is not remotely Halloween-related, think again: Like your favorite spooky-season ghost, one particular cheese assortment has been disappearing and reappearing at Aldi for several years now around the October holiday.
How Duff Goldman Keeps Life On The Road Nutritious
Fans of bakery owner and television personality Duff Goldman likely follow his main Instagram account, where he shares all kinds of personal moments, from snaps of his adorable daughter Josephine to pictures behind-the-scenes of his television projects to, of course, plenty of delicious and seriously impressive cakes and baked goods. However, did you know that Goldman seeks to inspire others with his healthy living journey and created a second Instagram account earlier this year devoted to sharing it?
Fast And Easy Southern Chicken Salad Sandwich Recipe
There's nothing quite like a homemade chicken salad sandwich when you want a comforting lunch. The creamy texture paired with the crunch of celery and onion is a combination that is best served on toast. Recipe developer, Erin Johnson, brings us this recipe for a fast and easy Southern-style chicken salad sandwich, which utilizes Duke's mayo and hard boiled eggs for a true Southern feel.
What Happened To Blendtique Wine Company After Shark Tank?
Blendtique Wine Company is the brainchild of central California sommelier Billy Dim. Dim noticed that many wine fans visited the region to tour vineyards and partake in wine tastings, but that actual participation in the winemaking process could only go so far. "Somehow, as an enthusiast, it didn't seem fair; I expected more," Dim says on Blendtique's website.
Was This GBBO Dessert Inspired By The Corn Kid?
The "corn kid" — whose real name is Tariq — stole hearts with his love of corn when he first appeared in an interview on YouTube channel Recess Therapy. Since then, Tariq's words have been used in a catchy song and many memes all over the internet. In the video, he describes what he likes about corn and wishes everybody a "corntastic day!"
Which Hell's Kitchen Winner Is Worth The Most?
In its 20-season span, "Hell's Kitchen" has launched the careers of many of its contestants. While a good portion of "Hell's Kitchen" hopefuls failed to make it to the top, the competition's winners have had varying degrees of success following the show. Not easy, former contestants have revealed what it's like to compete in Hell's "Kitchen." A grueling experience for all contestants, but some have been able to turn their stints on the show into lucrative careers.
Is It Possible To Overseason A Cast Iron Skillet?
If you know anything about cast iron skillets, you'll know that seasoning is one of the main reasons people love this particular cooking tool. As Lodge Cast Iron explains, taking a bit of extra time to properly season and maintain your cast iron skillet will keep any rust at bay. And, it makes cooking a lot easier by creating a naturally non-stick surface. There are many who absolutely swear by the results that cast iron cookware allows you to deliver (and there are many different ways to use a cast iron skillet as well, making it an even better investment).
