They may end up traveling all over the country, but some University of Montana students are learning it's possible to get the training they need right here at home. Even before the pandemic, we were hearing about the shortage of commercial truck drivers, and by last year the American Trucking Association estimated there was a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That's expected to double by 2030 to 160,000.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO