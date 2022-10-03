ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Zoo FM 96.9

It’s Not Quiet Quitting When You Learn to Drive Truck at U.M.

They may end up traveling all over the country, but some University of Montana students are learning it's possible to get the training they need right here at home. Even before the pandemic, we were hearing about the shortage of commercial truck drivers, and by last year the American Trucking Association estimated there was a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That's expected to double by 2030 to 160,000.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Complete; Dedication Will Pause Traffic Monday

Downtown Missoula commuters may want to consider some alternate routes Monday when local government and tribal leaders gather to dedicate the new Beartracks Bridge. But when the ceremony is over, the new bridge is expected to improve travel in and out of downtown. It might seem like forever that we've been dealing with reconstruction of the old Higgins Bridge. Actually, it's been exactly two years.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

UM School Of Music Gets Festive For Fall 2022

The University of Montana's School of Music students will be performing several shows this autumn for the public at the Dennison Theatre and the campus Music Recital Hall, and encourages the public to experience the music with the students who will be performing. The university's music department offers several courses...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://969zoofm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy