Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
It’s Not Quiet Quitting When You Learn to Drive Truck at U.M.
They may end up traveling all over the country, but some University of Montana students are learning it's possible to get the training they need right here at home. Even before the pandemic, we were hearing about the shortage of commercial truck drivers, and by last year the American Trucking Association estimated there was a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That's expected to double by 2030 to 160,000.
Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Complete; Dedication Will Pause Traffic Monday
Downtown Missoula commuters may want to consider some alternate routes Monday when local government and tribal leaders gather to dedicate the new Beartracks Bridge. But when the ceremony is over, the new bridge is expected to improve travel in and out of downtown. It might seem like forever that we've been dealing with reconstruction of the old Higgins Bridge. Actually, it's been exactly two years.
UM School Of Music Gets Festive For Fall 2022
The University of Montana's School of Music students will be performing several shows this autumn for the public at the Dennison Theatre and the campus Music Recital Hall, and encourages the public to experience the music with the students who will be performing. The university's music department offers several courses...
Flathead Reservation Students Headed to Kennedy Space Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just imagine, middle school students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation will be traveling courtesy of the University of Montana Spectrum Discovery Area to the Kennedy Space Center in early October to view the launch of the Space X Crew-5 mission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beautiful Bella is One Half of a Cuddly Cat Two Pack in Missoula
Cats have long been associated with Halloween. But there's nothing scary about the latest feline up for adoption from the Humane Society of Western Montana. In fact, she would be the purrfect playful companion for the long winter months coming after Halloween. Bella paid a visit to the KYSS studio...
Zoo FM 96.9
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT
Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://969zoofm.com/
Comments / 1