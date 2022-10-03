ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s

Stock up on these affordable flannels starting at $23 Some might say sweaters are fall's most timeless fashion staple — but we have to disagree. Flannel shirts (and their sister garment, shackets), are the classic layering piece we can't go a year without — and celebrities can't stay away from them either.  Just last month, Hilary Duff gave her matching workout set an edge with a navy blue plaid flannel tied around her waist. Megan Fox took an even grungier interpretation of the trend, wearing a tattered red...
