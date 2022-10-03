Read full article on original website
Related
Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three...
People Are Sharing The Best Work Advice They Got In Therapy, And, As An Exhausted Millennial, I Needed This
"I was a textbook definition of a workaholic. Showed up early, stayed late, worked during off hours. You name it. My stress was killing me. Literally. I passed out at work from the weight of being so invested in my job and the fear of being fired."
Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s
Stock up on these affordable flannels starting at $23 Some might say sweaters are fall's most timeless fashion staple — but we have to disagree. Flannel shirts (and their sister garment, shackets), are the classic layering piece we can't go a year without — and celebrities can't stay away from them either. Just last month, Hilary Duff gave her matching workout set an edge with a navy blue plaid flannel tied around her waist. Megan Fox took an even grungier interpretation of the trend, wearing a tattered red...
Eating Late in the Day Makes You Feel More Hungry, Burn Fewer Calories and Store More Fat, Study Suggests
Eating later in the day will make you hungrier, a new study suggests. Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital found that participants who ate meals later in the day were hungrier, burned calories slower, and stored more fat, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Cell Metabolism. "In...
People
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0