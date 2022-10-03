ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Dem candidate advocated making 'it a pain to drive' on panel for group that pushed 'usage-based' driving fees

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Tolls#Driving#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#The Arizona Daily Star#University Of Arizona#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Fox News

833K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy