Dem candidate advocated making 'it a pain to drive' on panel for group that pushed 'usage-based' driving fees

Longtime Democrat 'embarrassed' by Oregon politics shakes up race for governor, runs as independent
Oregon's gubernatorial race is a three-way competition, with independent candidate Betsy Johnson hoping to appeal to moderate voters fed up with the status quo.
2024 Watch: Hogan touts he’s a ‘commonsense conservative’ as he opens up about potential presidential run
Term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland says he’s trying to figure out if there’s room for someone like him to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Georgia Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Shane Hazel says Peach State 'needs another choice'
Libertarian Shane Hazel is running to be the next governor of Georgia, hoping to be another option for voters outside of the Republican and Democratic choices.
Ron Johnson pushes Barnes on crime positions as GOP pulls ahead in Wisconsin race
Wisconsin Senate candidates Mandela Barnes, a Democrat, and incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson squared off on crime, guns and more in a Friday debate.
Jill Biden targets GOP with story of helping friend after abortion when it was illegal: 'Devastating'
First lady Jill Biden told a story on Friday recounting a situation when she assisted her friend in the aftermath of an abortion in Pennsylvania when the procedure was illegal in the late 1960s and accused Republicans of wanting to go "back to that time." Biden, speaking at the Democratic...
North Carolina races heavily influenced after $5M investment from Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood is ramping up its efforts ahead of November's midterm elections to help support candidates who would vote to keep abortion legal in the state.
Trump headlines Nevada rally for Laxalt, Lombardo: 'The time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now'
Former President Donald Trump urged Nevada voters during a rally in Minden to stand up to Democrats in the November midterm elections by electing Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo.
Laxalt leads in NV Senate race against Dem Senator in new poll: 'Nevadans are fed up with Cortez Masto'
Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt claims that his newfound lead in the Nevada Senate race is due to voters being "fed up with Cortez Masto" amid soaring gas prices, the border crisis and rising crime. A new CNN poll found that Laxalt, the Trump-backed nominee running in the state's Senate...
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
Delaware Supreme Court rules vote-by-mail, same-day registration laws are unconstitutional
The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday struck down laws implementing universal vote-by-mail and same-day registration, ruling that they are unconstitutional.
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Poor Biden Florida approval rating 'creating headwinds' for Demings: pollsters
President Biden's approval rating is still underwater in Florida, and it's hurting Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings, according to Mason-Dixon pollsters.
Herschel Walker campaign fires political director on suspicion of media leaks: sources
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign fired political director Taylor Crowe on suspicion of leaking to members of the media, two Republican sources with knowledge of the events confirmed to Fox News Digital. The decision comes a month before the 2022 midterm election, with Walker responding to a report...
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP candidate for governor, says abortion should be rare but not illegal
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, said Tuesday she would like abortions to be rare and safe, but not illegal. “It would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal, the way they said it before,” Lake told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
Pennsylvania biology teacher suspended for refusing to follow pronoun policy, reinstated after backlash
A high school biology teacher was suspended for not complying with the school district's student pronoun policy, but was reinstated after students and parents protested.
Sens Rick Scott, Tom Cotton to stump for Walker after abortion payment accusation: 'I'm on Herschel's team'
FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the Senate GOP's election arm, and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., will travel to Georgia for a Tuesday event supporting Herschel Walker, the first major campaign stop following accusations that the Republican Senate nominee paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion a decade ago.
MSNBC's Cross laments it's 'mind-boggling' that Sen. Ron Johnson isn't getting crushed in Senate race
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross complained that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wasn't losing to his Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes in their race for U.S. Senate.
Orthodox Jews sue New York over gun law banning concealed carry in houses of worship
Orthodox Jews in New York City are suing the state over recent legislation banning concealed carry holders from bringing guns into houses of worship.
West Virginia Supreme Court overturns circuit court’s decision to block school choice program
The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a circuit court injunction on the Hope Scholarship Program, enabling across-the-state access to flexible education opportunities.
