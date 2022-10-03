Read full article on original website
KTLO
Mammoth Spring man arrested for aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer
A Mammoth Spring man is charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing after authorities received a complaint of a reckless driver.Fifty-one-year-old Douglas Latham was observed to be traveling at high rates of speed in his Ford truck traveling north on U.S. Highway 63. At one point he reached 100 miles per hour. Law enforcement attempted to pull Latham over, but he ignored them and began to flee. They were able to stop him at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Long Run Road.
KTLO
Identities sought for 2 accused of breaking into boat dock
Two suspects are being sought in the alleged break-in of a private boat dock on Norfork Lake during the weekend. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says his office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and female. The two allegedly went through a closed private gate...
Kait 8
TENANT TROUBLE: Woman searches for a new home after falling victim to renters scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman is left looking for a new place to call home after being taken advantage of. “We just in, oh, I was in shock,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified, after becoming a victim of what she is calling a scam by squatters.
KTLO
Counterfeit bills lead to felony charges for Stone County man
A Stone County man is facing charges of forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to use following a residence disturbance call that occured in August. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Darrel M. Jenkins of Drasco, appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamines, when officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Mountain View Road and Dump Mountain Road in Drasco. Upon arrival, another man told law enforcement that Jenkins almost ran over his kids on Ben Road. Jenkins stated he saw the kids, but denied almost hittin them. Authorities asked him if he had anything on him and asked for consent to search his person and vehicle. Jenkins produced a syringe and stated it was for his insulin. Authorities asked permission to field test and he consented.
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
Kait 8
How a national pardon for small marijuana crimes affects Arkansas inmates
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal from the nation’s leader is set to have an impact on crime across the country, and Arkansas law enforcement is taking notice. On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Joe Biden took the first major step towards decriminalizing marijuana by pardoning all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
KTLO
Mountain Home man’s bond forfeited after failure to appear
A Mountain Home man was arrested Tuesday after failing to appear in a recent hearing for charges against him stemming from an incident earlier this year. According to court records, 37-year-old Alfonso Moran, Jr. was scheduled to appear for a final appearance prior to trial on Sept. 19 in Baxter County Circuit Court. When he failed to appear, Circuit Court Judge John Putman, ordered Moran’s bond be forfeited and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Arkansas woman sentenced after using husband’s veteran disability cash on meth, 2nd home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman could spend nearly two years in prison after being found guilty of misusing more than $143,000 of her husband’s military disability income to buy drugs and a second home, among other items. Brandi Goldman, 49, of Jonesboro was sentenced Tuesday to...
Kait 8
Former Mountain Home, Ark., residents donate part of estate to fund K9 unit
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Two deceased Mountain Home community members have donated to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office to help fund a K9 unit. Cynthia and Lester Bergen started the Mark A. Bergen Memorial Endowment in memory of their only son, who was murdered in California in 2004. Since then, the two moved to Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
northcountynews.org
Woman arrested in child abduction case
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest and filing of formal criminal charges on Lisa A. Robinson, 52, of Morton Gap, KY and Terri D. Davis, 45, of Lafe, AR for child abduction in connection to a report of kidnapping in rural Randolph County. On Sept. 29,...
howellcountynews.com
Teacher charged with stalking and harassment
A former Fairview Elementary School teacher has been charged with stalking and harassing a former student on social media. Sheldon Wilkening, 38, of West Plains faces felony charges after a West Plains Police Department investigation. Police began their investigation when the student's mother reported that her 15-year-old daughter received inappropriate...
KTLO
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident in Norfork
A Mountain Home woman’s leg was injured after the vehicle she was in swerved to miss a deer. Thirty-three-year-old Courtney Nance was transported by ambulance from the accident scene in Norfork to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter...
Kait 8
FBI data finds Arkansans have high chance of being a violent crime victim
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new study found living in Arkansas means you have a higher chance of being a victim of a violent crime. According to data from the FBI, Arkansas has the fourth most violent crime per 100,000 people, with nearly 672 violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Kait 8
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Ravenden man died Monday afternoon when his ATV collided with a Jeep. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 12:36 p.m. Oct. 3 on State Highway 63, north of Ravenden. William Henderson, 76, was northbound when his 2010 Polaris RX crossed the center...
Kait 8
‘Tan is a tad too dark:’ Pageant judge leaves critique on biracial girl
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman is speaking up after she said her biracial child was criticized for her complexion. Four-year-old Charleigh Bullock of Caraway has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old. Her mom, Amber Fletcher, said she loves dressing up and getting her makeup done.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Jonesboro Starbucks employee prays with customer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the little things in life that make people smile, and one good act at the place you would least expect is the talk of the town in one Northeast Arkansas community. A woman in Jonesboro has gone viral on social media after a photo...
Kait 8
Hoxie mayor says new park is “near completion”
Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two police officers and the homeowner. The cleanup continues across Florida after Hurricane Ian ravaged much of the Sunshine State. Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 10/7/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Each Friday at 11:30 a.m....
