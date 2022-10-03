ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise

By Jelani Scott
The graduate transfer was carted off the field Saturday after sustaining an injury on the opening kickoff against Auburn.

LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff , has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and will miss the next five to six weeks. Kelly also noted Banks’s evaluation found “no structural issues,” per ESPN .

Banks sustained the injury while trying to make a tackle and laid motionless on the ground for several minutes before being taken to the East Alabama Medical Center. LSU later released a statement announcing Banks “was alert and mobile” and had been cleared to leave the hospital and return to the stadium “under the care of team doctors.”

Saturday’s contest marked the second appearance of the season for Banks, a graduate transfer from Ohio State who made his debut against New Mexico on Sept. 24. He has recorded five tackles so far this season.

