Mental Health

Today Explained: Panel Recommends Anxiety Screening for Adults Under 65

 5 days ago

For the first time, adults under the age of 65 are recommended to be screened for anxiety. Cheddar News breaks down how anxiety has become such a cross-generational epidemic. Gene Beresin, MD, MA, executive director of the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Dr. Lori Pbert, a member of the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force joined Cheddar News to discuss.

