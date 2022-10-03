Read full article on original website
What happens if Putin decides to cut his losses in Ukraine?
If you are following events in Russia and Ukraine closely, you could be forgiven for wondering if Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner. Many thousands of Russians are fleeing the country, trying to avoid being drafted to fight in the war. Phony so-called elections in four Ukrainian provinces, which Russia now says it has annexed, are being mocked in capitals around the world. And on the battlefield, Ukraine keeps winning.
Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment
An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
Libyan group: At least 15 dead after migrant shipwreck
A spokesman for Libya's Red Crescent says at least 15 bodies have been recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country's western coast
Putin's friends sent him piles of melons and a gift certificate for a tractor for his 70th birthday as enemies sent death wishes
Putin observed the milestone birthday amid his ongoing war in Ukraine, where his military continues to suffer serious losses and setbacks.
