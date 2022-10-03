ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC 12 closed at Outer Banks amid flooding just days after Hurricane Ian

By Rodney Overton
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a couple of days after Hurricane Ian brought flooding to the North Carolina coast, more flooding is hitting the Outer Banks Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning until Wednesday evening for up to 4 feet of oceanside flooding and up to 3 feet of flooding on the sound side.

Monday around 4:20 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported N.C. 12 — the main road through the Outer Banks — was closed because of flooding from the ocean.

On a NCDOT traffic camera, cars were seen along the road that had standing water on it at Mirlo Beach Monday afternoon. An area of the dunes was breached and surf was flooding the road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36U9Kh_0iKY5ZqW00
    NC 12 flooded by the ocean Monday afternoon near the Canal Zone near National Wildlife Refuge Pea Island. NCDOT image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYDNe_0iKY5ZqW00
    NCDOT crews working at NC 12 on Monday afternoon. NCDOT image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT08e_0iKY5ZqW00
    NCDOT image of N.C. 12 near Mirlo Beach on Monday around 4:25 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QO0CC_0iKY5ZqW00
    NCDOT crews working at NC 12 on Monday afternoon. NCDOT image

A few miles north, the ocean had completely eroded the dunes and surf was covering N.C. 12 in the Canal Zone near the National Wildlife Refuge Pea Island, according to an NCDOT camera.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore expects “major” flooding from the Atlantic Ocean, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Monday, the road is closed from the Oregon Inlet to the Rodanthe Roundabout due to ocean overwash, the NCDOT said.

Dangerous high rip currents are forecast for all of the Outer Banks from Cape Hatteras north, according to the National Weather Service.

“Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone … through Wednesday,” the news release said.

Flooding is forecast for N.C. 12 near the north ends of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands around the times of high tides through Wednesday, the park service said.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

