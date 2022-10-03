Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A marquee AFC North showdown is heading to Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It is time to take an exclusive look at one of the biggest games of the weekend with our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick will be made.
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder
In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue. In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy
The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns staff predictions for Week 5 NFL game
It's been one step forward, one step back for the Browns through four games. The next step could be a pivotal one. Defensive lapses, red-zone failures and injuries to key personnel have doomed the Browns in losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons in games the Browns perhaps should have won. ...
CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard injury updates could leave Cowboys in trouble for Week 5 vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.
TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers
TJ Watt’s return to the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed for quite a bit after he underwent a crucial surgery recently. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a pectoral injury in their 2022 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery timeline is six weeks, which should put him on track to feature […] The post TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson reacts to Draymond Green’s bonkers punch of Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
The video of the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation has been leaked, and fans are losing their minds over it. Just a few months ago, these two helped the Golden State Warriors win their fourth ring in eight years. Now, it seems like at least one player doesn’t like the other, as Green threw a meaty punch at Poole.
Bears’ David Montgomery injury update ahead of Vikings matchup
The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back from their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Chicago has now received some good news on the David Montgomery front, with the 25-year-old running back looking set to return on Sunday against Minnesota.
Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
