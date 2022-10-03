ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy

The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season. Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard injury updates could leave Cowboys in trouble for Week 5 vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.
TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers

TJ Watt’s return to the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed for quite a bit after he underwent a crucial surgery recently. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a pectoral injury in their 2022 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery timeline is six weeks, which should put him on track to feature […] The post TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
