Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO