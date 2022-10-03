Read full article on original website
'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' trailer from MTV Movie Awards
The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.
Sas and Flower? Pete and Alberta? The cast of Ghosts talks love in the afterlife
Ghosts need love, too ... don't they? Sure, they can go without food, air, or TikTok, but does the spirit ever stop pining away?. A panel of experts seem to think not. Those experts are the cast of CBS' Ghosts, who have some knowledge of what goes on in the afterlife.
Teen Wolf: The Movie gets 2023 premiere date and sneak peek of Allison's return
There won't be a full moon on Jan. 26, 2023 — it's going to be a waxing crescent, we checked — but the werewolves are still going to be out on that date ... because that's when Teen Wolf: The Movie will finally premiere. The news was revealed...
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey's Enchanted lovebirds 'hit a bumpy patch' in sequel
After decades perfecting a beloved formula — from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Beauty and the Beast — Disney broke new ground with 2007's Enchanted, which was among the first in a new line of live-action films aimed at flipping the princess trope on its head.
Keanu Reeves departs The Devil in the White City series at Hulu
The long road to bring The Devil in the White City to the screen just got a little longer. Keanu Reeves has left the Hulu and Paramount TV project, which would have marked his first major role on American television, EW has confirmed. No reason for his departure was given, and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
See the stars playing Scooby-Doo characters in new Velma series: Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Sam Richardson, and more
The star-studded voice cast also includes Ming-Na Wen, Melissa Fumero, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, and many more. Jinkies! Mindy Kaling has announced the cast of her upcoming animated Velma series and it's stacked higher than Shaggy's sandwiches. Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu will round out the Mystery Machine,...
Great American Family to unleash 18 new Christmas movies — see the schedule
Great American Family isn't taking very long to transform itself into a Christmas-movie factory. The cable network (which happens to be run by former Hallmark Channel chief Bill Abbott) announced on Thursday that it is churning out 18 Yuletide films in just the second year of its rebrand, trailing only holly jolly giants Hallmark and Lifetime in terms of holiday-flick volume.
Significant Other helmers on why the sci-fi thriller is the 'best anti-date movie'
When audiences sit down to watch Significant Other they should maybe think twice before doing it with their, well, significant other. Dan Berk, who wrote and directed the film (streaming on Paramount+ Friday) with frequent collaborator Robert Olsen, jokes that they call the film "the best anti-date movie possible." "We...
What to Watch this month: The White Lotus, The Challenge, and our other top fall TV picks
Fall is officially here, and with it plenty of television, from new series to returning favorites. Hopefully you got a good taste of those with our 2022 Fall TV Preview, which kicked off last month with a look at the final batch of episodes of The Walking Dead — a moment 11 seasons in the making.
Star Trek: Picard cast reminisce on The Next Generation and reuniting for final season
When the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation get together, it's like no time has passed. That's probably because they still hang out. "We actually like each other," Marina Sirtis remarks in EW's New York Comic Con video suite. "I know it's a weird concept in Hollywood, but we actually get on."
Teen Wolf: The Movie stars reveal Crystal Reed is playing a new 'version' of Allison
How in the heck is Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) back from the dead for Teen Wolf: The Movie? Thanks to the stars stopping by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday to discuss the upcoming Paramount+ film, we now know the answer may be a little more complicated than you think.
Vampire Academy star Daniela Nieves on Lissa and Rose's devastating fight
Warning: This post contains spoilers from episode 7 of Vampire Academy. And just like that, Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) bond has been explained. In Vampire Academy's seventh episode, Lissa finally got the answers she's been searching for about how Rose has been able to sense her feelings and even see what she's experiencing. In a flashback, the audience learned that Rose actually died the day of the car accident that killed Lissa's family, and Lissa used her healing powers to bring Rose back to life. That is what created their link.
The Mysterious Benedict Society cast, creators tease Tony Hale's 'cult leader' turn in season 2
In The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, the villain just wants to make everyone happy. Doesn't sound too bad, right?. Wrong. When the cast and showrunners of the Disney+ series stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday, they revealed that one of Tony Hale's two roles — Dr. L.D. Curtain, the evil twin of Mr. Benedict — is going to be like a "cult leader" this season with his new mission of selling happiness to people.
The Wheel of Time cast teases new faces and 'massive' scale in season 2
The Wheel of Time season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but several cast members appeared alongside showrunner Rafe Judkins at New York Comic Con on Friday to tease what's in store for the future of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series. Rosamund Pike, who plays the Aes Sedai...
'Wizard of Oz' movie description goes viral
There's no place like the Internet. An old one-line movie blurb has gone viral this week thanks to mentions all over the world wide web. In 1998, for a Wizard of Oz listing on TCM, writer Rick Polito wrote, "Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again."
Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler creator explains why the show has a new subtitle
As you may have heard, Pennyworth has a new subtitle this season. As the DC prequel series moves from Epix to HBO Max for its upcoming season 3, it also now sports the full title of Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler. When EW caught up with the Pennyworth team...
The Rings of Power cast breaks down that epic battle and teases the 'colossal' finale
The upcoming season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so top secret, even some of the cast members don't know what happens in it. EW sat down with some of the Rings of Power cast at New York Comic Con on Friday, including Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel). There, they opened up about that climactic Southlands battle scene in episode 6, as well as what to expect in the much-hyped finale.
His Dark Materials team promises a 'heart-wrenching,' 'incredibly profound' ending
His Dark Materials is coming to an end with the third and final season coming to HBO this December, and the team behind the fantasy series promises an ending that's just as moving as the books on which it's based. "This one ends in a pretty heart-wrenching, emotional, but also...
It's-a me! Chris Pratt debuts his Super Mario voice in trailer for animated movie
The wait is over. We can stop losing sleep because we finally know what Chris Pratt's Mario voice sounds like in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Basically, it's just Pratt's voice. Not "It's-a me, Mario." No "Wahoo!" At least not for now. "What is this place?" Mario says in...
Lin-Manuel Miranda returns for His Dark Materials season 3 despite... you know
Lin-Manuel Miranda is back as Lee Scoresby for the third and final season of His Dark Materials. It's not a shocker for those who have read Philip Pullman's The Amber Spyglass, which season 3 adapts. But it may come as a surprise to those viewers who only know the story through the show.
