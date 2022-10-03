ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' trailer from MTV Movie Awards

The Perks of Being a Wallflower centers on several teens' journey to discover their identities. Among them is Emma Watson's Sam. In Watson's first major attempt to shed the skin of her Harry Potter character Hermione Granger, the stakes are as high off screen as they are on. Can Watson claim her own identity as an actress and overcome the mega-shadow of the mega-franchise? Judge for yourself below.
EW.com

Keanu Reeves departs The Devil in the White City series at Hulu

The long road to bring The Devil in the White City to the screen just got a little longer. Keanu Reeves has left the Hulu and Paramount TV project, which would have marked his first major role on American television, EW has confirmed. No reason for his departure was given, and a representative for the actor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
EW.com

Great American Family to unleash 18 new Christmas movies — see the schedule

Great American Family isn't taking very long to transform itself into a Christmas-movie factory. The cable network (which happens to be run by former Hallmark Channel chief Bill Abbott) announced on Thursday that it is churning out 18 Yuletide films in just the second year of its rebrand, trailing only holly jolly giants Hallmark and Lifetime in terms of holiday-flick volume.
EW.com

Significant Other helmers on why the sci-fi thriller is the 'best anti-date movie'

When audiences sit down to watch Significant Other they should maybe think twice before doing it with their, well, significant other. Dan Berk, who wrote and directed the film (streaming on Paramount+ Friday) with frequent collaborator Robert Olsen, jokes that they call the film "the best anti-date movie possible." "We...
EW.com

Vampire Academy star Daniela Nieves on Lissa and Rose's devastating fight

Warning: This post contains spoilers from episode 7 of Vampire Academy. And just like that, Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) bond has been explained. In Vampire Academy's seventh episode, Lissa finally got the answers she's been searching for about how Rose has been able to sense her feelings and even see what she's experiencing. In a flashback, the audience learned that Rose actually died the day of the car accident that killed Lissa's family, and Lissa used her healing powers to bring Rose back to life. That is what created their link.
EW.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society cast, creators tease Tony Hale's 'cult leader' turn in season 2

In The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2, the villain just wants to make everyone happy. Doesn't sound too bad, right?. Wrong. When the cast and showrunners of the Disney+ series stopped by EW's New York Comic Con video suite on Friday, they revealed that one of Tony Hale's two roles — Dr. L.D. Curtain, the evil twin of Mr. Benedict — is going to be like a "cult leader" this season with his new mission of selling happiness to people.
EW.com

'Wizard of Oz' movie description goes viral

There's no place like the Internet. An old one-line movie blurb has gone viral this week thanks to mentions all over the world wide web. In 1998, for a Wizard of Oz listing on TCM, writer Rick Polito wrote, "Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again."
EW.com

The Rings of Power cast breaks down that epic battle and teases the 'colossal' finale

The upcoming season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so top secret, even some of the cast members don't know what happens in it. EW sat down with some of the Rings of Power cast at New York Comic Con on Friday, including Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Daniel Weyman (The Stranger), Leon Wadham (Kemen), Sara Zwangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot), Nazanin Boniadi (Bronwyn), and Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel). There, they opened up about that climactic Southlands battle scene in episode 6, as well as what to expect in the much-hyped finale.
