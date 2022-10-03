Warning: This post contains spoilers from episode 7 of Vampire Academy. And just like that, Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) bond has been explained. In Vampire Academy's seventh episode, Lissa finally got the answers she's been searching for about how Rose has been able to sense her feelings and even see what she's experiencing. In a flashback, the audience learned that Rose actually died the day of the car accident that killed Lissa's family, and Lissa used her healing powers to bring Rose back to life. That is what created their link.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO