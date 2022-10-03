CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. are partnering to offer free virtual workshops on federal and state Fair Housing laws for realtors and lenders. This is the second year the City and Prosperity Unlimited are partnering to host a virtual annual meeting for lenders and realtors. The workshops are offered to help eliminate discriminatory acts so that all individuals have an opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership.

