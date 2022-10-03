Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
WBTV
Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. A city spokesperson, who said the change went into effect in September after the new city council was sworn in, explained this was a way to connect more with the deaf and hard of hearing community here in Charlotte.
WBTV
City of Concord earns top honors, recognized for outstanding Human Resources achievement
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, the City of Concord Human Resources (HR) Department received the prestigious Charlotte Business Journal Best in HR award for outstanding achievement. The city earned the top honor in the nonprofit/government category. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the region’s best HR programs and practices that have had a positive impact on employees and the overall organization.
WBTV
CATS to hold online, in-person meetings regarding Charlotte Transportation Center redevelopment plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s transportation line, CATS, announced Friday that it will hold several meetings over the next two weeks to educate riders and gather feedback regarding the Charlotte Transportation Center (CTC) redevelopment plans. The meeting schedule includes both in-person and virtual sessions, which can be viewed below.
WBTV
Rowan County Public Health is offering suicide prevention training
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health has announced that it is hosting a two-day LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop on October 19, 2022, and October 20, 2022. This training will take place at the Salisbury City Park Recreation Center (316 Lake Drive, Salisbury), from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, each day.
WBTV
City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited partner to offer free Fair Housing workshop for local realtors and lenders
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. are partnering to offer free virtual workshops on federal and state Fair Housing laws for realtors and lenders. This is the second year the City and Prosperity Unlimited are partnering to host a virtual annual meeting for lenders and realtors. The workshops are offered to help eliminate discriminatory acts so that all individuals have an opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership.
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
WBTV
Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal. She and her department team members were recognized at a recent ceremony. The Charlotte Business Journal recognized the City for their innovative internal and...
WBTV
What’s next for the North Carolina Research Campus and the role of Duke University? Duke Kannapolis director outlines future at NCRC
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute: Dr. Svati H. Shah spoke to partners at the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) about her vision for the future of Duke Kannapolis at the 350-acre translational science hub focused on human health and nutrition. The...
New superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools talks big changes in 1-on-1 with Channel 9
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz got to walk along with the new superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools as she toured her new stomping ground Monday. “I was in Rowan-Salisbury Schools for 21 years, so it feels a bit like coming home,” said Dr. Kelly Withers.
WBTV
West Charlotte motel, now nonprofit, to provide housing using modular homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after announcing its closure due to lack of payments from residents, Southern Comfort Inn is back in the form of a newly named nonprofit organization. “I know there was some negativity in the past about the hotel and the fact that we were forced to...
WBTV
Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
WBTV
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
WBTV
Nonprofit blood center warns of donor shortage, locals encourage donation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A representative from The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center servicing the Carolinas and Georgia, said that blood centers are currently dealing with a donor shortage. Katie Smithson, the press and media coordinator at the Blood Connection, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview. She...
WBTV
Scammer impersonates councilman, targets people in need
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Councilman Malcolm Graham found himself at the center of an imposter scam. According to the Better Business Bureau, these are the most popular scams happening across the country. This scammer was trying to take advantage of constituents using platforms and issues close to Graham’s heart.
WBTV
Local companies hiring seasonal workers ahead of the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not even Halloween but already companies like Amazon, Walmart and UPS are trying to hire seasonal help. They’re dangling some pretty sweet incentives to attract workers. Amazon told WBTV that they’re hiring 3,000 people in Charlotte alone. That includes picking, packing, sorting...
WBTV
Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape..” You can learn simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.
WBTV
‘Extremely aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County
NORWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - An ‘extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police wrote on Facebook Thursday night that they received information of a rode bull escaping from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate...
WBTV
40 women receive free mammograms during Project Pink 2022 at WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology work together to provide free mammogram screenings for uninsured and underinsured women across the Carolinas. The Project Pink bus travels across the Carolinas to provide these screenings in an effort to remove barriers like a lack of transportation and health...
WBTV
Dangerous, aggressive 2,000-pound rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County
NORWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - Norwood in Stanly County, North Carolina is a small town with a big problem. Officials say a large bull escaped its enclosure and made the run for freedom. This is no ordinary animal. Police tell us it’s primarily used in rodeos and is extremely aggressive and dangerous.
WBTV
Ending the stigma: Hopewell High School joins Hilinski’s Hope in College Football Mental Health Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday night, the Hopewell football team is hoping to make a statement with a big upset win over Chambers. Off the field, these players and the athletic department hope to make an even bigger statement. Hopewell has partnered with Hilinski’s Hope to participate in College Football...
