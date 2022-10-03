ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Sign Language, or ASL, interpretation is now available during Charlotte city council business meetings. A city spokesperson, who said the change went into effect in September after the new city council was sworn in, explained this was a way to connect more with the deaf and hard of hearing community here in Charlotte.
WBTV

City of Concord earns top honors, recognized for outstanding Human Resources achievement

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, the City of Concord Human Resources (HR) Department received the prestigious Charlotte Business Journal Best in HR award for outstanding achievement. The city earned the top honor in the nonprofit/government category. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the region’s best HR programs and practices that have had a positive impact on employees and the overall organization.
WBTV

Rowan County Public Health is offering suicide prevention training

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health has announced that it is hosting a two-day LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop on October 19, 2022, and October 20, 2022. This training will take place at the Salisbury City Park Recreation Center (316 Lake Drive, Salisbury), from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, each day.
WBTV

City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited partner to offer free Fair Housing workshop for local realtors and lenders

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. are partnering to offer free virtual workshops on federal and state Fair Housing laws for realtors and lenders. This is the second year the City and Prosperity Unlimited are partnering to host a virtual annual meeting for lenders and realtors. The workshops are offered to help eliminate discriminatory acts so that all individuals have an opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership.
WBTV

Shakeup of CATS leadership; Second in charge leaving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second-in-command at the Charlotte Area Transit System is leaving the organization. New job postings from the City of Charlotte show the city is seeking a new Chief Operating Officer and WBTV sources confirm that current COO Allen Smith is leaving. The shakeup comes after months...
NewsBreak
Education
WBTV

Nonprofit blood center warns of donor shortage, locals encourage donation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A representative from The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center servicing the Carolinas and Georgia, said that blood centers are currently dealing with a donor shortage. Katie Smithson, the press and media coordinator at the Blood Connection, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview. She...
WBTV

Scammer impersonates councilman, targets people in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Councilman Malcolm Graham found himself at the center of an imposter scam. According to the Better Business Bureau, these are the most popular scams happening across the country. This scammer was trying to take advantage of constituents using platforms and issues close to Graham’s heart.
WBTV

Local companies hiring seasonal workers ahead of the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not even Halloween but already companies like Amazon, Walmart and UPS are trying to hire seasonal help. They’re dangling some pretty sweet incentives to attract workers. Amazon told WBTV that they’re hiring 3,000 people in Charlotte alone. That includes picking, packing, sorting...
WBTV

Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape..” You can learn simple but important actions to keep yourself and those around you safe from home fires.
WBTV

‘Extremely aggressive rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County

NORWOOD, N.C. (WBTV) - An ‘extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police wrote on Facebook Thursday night that they received information of a rode bull escaping from the stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate...
WBTV

40 women receive free mammograms during Project Pink 2022 at WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology work together to provide free mammogram screenings for uninsured and underinsured women across the Carolinas. The Project Pink bus travels across the Carolinas to provide these screenings in an effort to remove barriers like a lack of transportation and health...
CHARLOTTE, NC

