ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Politico reports Walker's team knew about abortion allegations months prior

Republican leaders are rallying behind Walker, who would give them control of the Senate if he wins in November. LISTEN: Stephen Fowler on Republican support for Herschel Walker after the Daily Beast's story came out. Abrams focused on economic disparity between Black and white Georgians, Medicaid expansion, rural job opportunities,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Thomasville, two congressional candidates take different tacks on inflation

LISTEN: Democrats and Republicans are watching Southwest Georgia, where a congressional race could help decide who controls the U.S. House. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. —— Politics is polarizing these days, but Rep. Sanford Bishop has been a somewhat rare exception. The Democrat usually wins reelection by large margins with voters from both parties supporting his campaign.
THOMASVILLE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

I always avoided family duties. Then my dad had a fall and everything changed

When my father doesn't answer the phone, I don't think anything of it. He's 75 years old and doesn't always want to talk. This is what I tell myself when I call him and he doesn't answer one Wednesday afternoon in January earlier this year. I'm headed to San Francisco from Los Angeles for a weekend trip. It's sunny in California but in Ohio, where my dad lives, it's cold and snowy.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Board Of Elections#Rivian Automotive#The Atlanta Braves#The New York Mets#Republican#Senate#Gpb News Radio Tagged#The Georgia Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy