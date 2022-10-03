Read full article on original website
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
False calls about active shooters at schools are up. Why?
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
Political Rewind: Politico reports Walker's team knew about abortion allegations months prior
Republican leaders are rallying behind Walker, who would give them control of the Senate if he wins in November. LISTEN: Stephen Fowler on Republican support for Herschel Walker after the Daily Beast's story came out. Abrams focused on economic disparity between Black and white Georgians, Medicaid expansion, rural job opportunities,...
In Thomasville, two congressional candidates take different tacks on inflation
LISTEN: Democrats and Republicans are watching Southwest Georgia, where a congressional race could help decide who controls the U.S. House. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. —— Politics is polarizing these days, but Rep. Sanford Bishop has been a somewhat rare exception. The Democrat usually wins reelection by large margins with voters from both parties supporting his campaign.
66 clinics stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since Roe fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. "Prior to...
This is the heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. — ever!
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
I always avoided family duties. Then my dad had a fall and everything changed
When my father doesn't answer the phone, I don't think anything of it. He's 75 years old and doesn't always want to talk. This is what I tell myself when I call him and he doesn't answer one Wednesday afternoon in January earlier this year. I'm headed to San Francisco from Los Angeles for a weekend trip. It's sunny in California but in Ohio, where my dad lives, it's cold and snowy.
Judge: Abortion law challenge will be heard before Election Day
LISTEN: A court will hear oral arguments in the new state constitutional challenge of Georgia’s strict abortion law later this month. At issue: whether the law violates the state constitution granting right of privacy. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— A court will hear oral arguments in the newstate constitutional...
Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force
Dr. Nisha Verma, of Georgia, left, listens as Dr. Kristin Lyerly, right, from Wisconsin, speaks during a meeting of the reproductive rights task force in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the meeting.
An 'army' of line crews is reconnecting the power in Southwest Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Florida Power & Light, the state's biggest electric utility, says it's making faster progress than anticipated in restoring service in areas battered by Hurricane Ian last week. "More resources are now collapsing into Southwest Florida," says FPL boss Eric Silagy, "with our goal and our...
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
BABCOCK RANCH, Florida — Like many others in southwest Florida, Mark Wilkerson seemingly gambled his life by choosing to shelter at home rather than evacuate when Hurricane Ian crashed ashore last week as a Category 4 storm. But it wasn't just luck that saved Wilkerson and his wife, Rhonda,...
A tiny fish that once caused an epic conservation fight is no longer under threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than...
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
Medical debt ruined her credit. 'It's like you're being punished for being sick'
After a year of chemotherapy and radiation, doctors told Penelope Wingard in 2014 that her breast cancer was in remission. She'd been praying for this good news. But it also meant she no longer qualified for a program in North Carolina that offers temporary Medicaid coverage to patients undergoing active breast cancer treatment.
