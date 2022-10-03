North Jersey's resilient real estate market has finally pressed the pause button

It's finally happened.

The resilient North Jersey real estate market is at a bit of a standstill as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in September — the fifth such increase this year — as policy makers battle inflation. He also signaled that borrowing costs will continue to rise this year.

Ouch.

Buyers are holding back due to higher borrowing costs and sellers are reluctant to put their homes on the market, fearing they will not realize the prices they sought. Even cash buyers are taking a wait-and-see approach — realizing they now have the upper hand, North Jersey real estate professionals say.

Today's mortgage interest rate average of 7% for people with good credit is a far cry from two years ago during the pandemic, when borrowing costs were less than 3%.

"People are waiting to see where the market goes," said Hugo Meza, Realtor at eXp Realty in Montclair. "Buyers and sellers are sitting on the sidelines."

In Bergen County, home sales fell 20% in July compared to the same month last year. Passaic County sales dropped 15.7%, while Essex County saw sales drop 20%. Morris County sales were down 18% and sales in Sussex County fell 9%, according to the statistics from NJ Association of Realtors.

Meza works with buyers and sellers primarily in Clifton and Wayne in Passaic County. Buyers who qualified for a $500,000 loan six months ago now have to downsize to $400,000. Would-be buyers are canceling signed contracts, as New Jersey allows for attorney review, to withdraw from purchases without specific reasons.

How high can interest rates go before it sets the country into a deep recession? We will find out later this year.

Hoboken's big sale

The townhouse market is back with a vengeance after a brief slowdown during the COVID pandemic.

A $5.9 million deal on a townhouse in Hoboken closed Sept. 9. The unit at 614 Hudson St. claimed its rank among Hoboken’s highest two-family sales, second only to a 2016 $6.5 million sale of a comparable property.

Located on one of Hoboken’s most exclusive streets, the brick townhouse has been restored, redesigned and renovated to include all the essentials of modern living while maintaining the history of the turn-of-the-century mansions.

The home is a short walk from the PATH train, the ferry to Manhattan and area restaurants. It was gutted and renovated in 2017, with the original red brick and brownstone façade refurbished. The home features 10-foot-4-inch-high original 18th-century Argentinian double entrance doors, followed by interior 9-foot-3-inch French double-wide doors originally from Paris, dating back to the 19th century.

The townhouse is a two-family home between Hudson Street and Court Street. The main home, with the entry on Hudson Street, has about 5,600 square feet of space over five stories plus a roof deck, with six bedrooms, 7½ baths, two living rooms, a study, two dens, an office and a media room. Custom cabinetry is featured throughout, with hardwood floors and designer finishes. An elevator serves all five levels of the home. There's also a carriage house with a standalone loft apartment with a separate entry on Court Street, a private garage with room for two cars.

People flocked to the suburbs during the pandemic shutdown. Urban locales are now back in vogue.

Morris County development proceeds

A realty firm has been selected for a Florham Park development. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will represent Parc North development in Florham Park built by Garden Homes.

Working with Heather Bailey of Coldwell Banker Morristown, the Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes team will create a marketing strategy targeted at the brokerage community to support sales for the new community. This follows Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes’ marketing of Garden Homes’ sold-out 50-unit Cherrywood Townhomes community in River Vale.

Parc North is a boutique residential community with 49 townhomes and carriage homes starting in the mid-$600,000s in Morris County. They range from from 1,885 to 3,125 square feet. Each residence features a custom-crafted interior with open, flowing floorplans, great rooms, center-island kitchens and primary bedroom suites with sitting areas.

Swanky new theater coming to Closter

The Landmark Theatre in Closter at 130 Vervalen St. recently received an upgrade. The theater now has new recliners, a new concession stand and lots of fancy goodies, including gourmet chocolate and popcorn, some with caramel and cookies. It boasts real butter on the popcorn.

The chain has entered into an agreement to lease the former CMX Market Cinemas, which has five screens. It's worth getting out of the house for.

Mary Chao covers real estate and Asian communities in North Jersey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: North Jersey's resilient real estate market has finally pressed the pause button