Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter Seeks Approval From Council
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
Forest Service to Hold Public Hearing on Holland Lake Expansion
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t yet heard, the iconic Holland Lake Lodge has been sold to a company called POWDR Corporation that plans to tear down the old Holland Lake Lodge and triple the size of the resort and expand its use to include winter recreation.
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
Missoula Emergency Team Hosts Florida Governor on Airboat Tour
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team got right to work over the weekend after arriving in Florida to provide assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing an airboat tour to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to view the hurricane’s destruction close up and personal.
New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees
The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Assaults, Thefts, DUIs, and Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 22 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “One of those was a violation of...
Montana Man Shows Off Talent on The Voice
It's not very often you see a Montanan appear in these national singing competitions but also qualify. One of the most popular singing competitions, The Voice, recently premiered its 22nd season, and many folks love the show. If you don't know, The Voice's format has four judges, that are famous musicians, and they pick singers on their voices alone. The judges have ranged from country legend Blake Shelton, pop icon Kelly Clarkson, Pharrell Williams, and many more.
No Rate Increase for Missoula Electric Cooperative Members This Winter
After receiving a report that customers of Northwestern Energy will be paying more this winter for heating their homes and businesses at the rate of inflation, approximately eight percent, we reached out to Missoula Electric Cooperative for their winter rate forecast. Manager of Communications and Public Relations Kelsey Lodge provided...
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
