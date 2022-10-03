ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

AM 1450 KMMS

Man Escapes Missoula Pre-Release Center

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 5, 2022, at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Missoula Pre-Release Center announced that one of their residents had escaped. Treatment Coordinator Alianna Noah-Rayon provided the following information. “Johnathan Linerud walked away from Missoula Pre-Release Center,” Noah-Rayon said. “He was last seen at approximately 0700...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

New Domestic Violence Treatment Court Coming to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Missoula Justice of the Peace Alex Beal spoke to KGVO News about his recently established Domestic Violence Treatment Court that features expedited action to provide resolution to victims and perpetrators alike. “The first goal of the court is...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Election Center Forced to Hire More Employees

The Montana Supreme Court’s decision to allow same-day voter registration has caused the Missoula Election Center to issue a call for more employees on Election Day. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman who provided these details. Same Day Voter Registration is on, For Now. “We'll...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Man Shows Off Talent on The Voice

It's not very often you see a Montanan appear in these national singing competitions but also qualify. One of the most popular singing competitions, The Voice, recently premiered its 22nd season, and many folks love the show. If you don't know, The Voice's format has four judges, that are famous musicians, and they pick singers on their voices alone. The judges have ranged from country legend Blake Shelton, pop icon Kelly Clarkson, Pharrell Williams, and many more.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Vehicular Homicide Trial Ends

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 19 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her weekly report. “Six of those were crimes against...
MISSOULA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

