Why Bears Run Defense Is Struggling and How They Can Fix It

Why Bears run D is struggling and how they can fix it originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming into this season, one of the Bears’ priorities on defense was to stop the run so they could generate more opportunities for their pass rush with only four down-linemen. But here’s where they’re at through four games. They’ve given up 733 rushing yards, most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 44 rushing first downs, also most in the NFL. The 5.1 yards per carry they surrender ranks third-highest. Their five rushing touchdowns allowed is a bit of an improvement, as it’s only tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.
Bears Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson Returns to Practice

Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after David Montgomery returned to practice, the Bears got another boost. Jaylon Johnson was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday, after missing the last six practices with a quadriceps injury. He’s officially doubtful to play this Sunday against the Vikings, but it’s still an improvement.
Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings

Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD

Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
What Are the Longest Games in MLB Playoff History?

What are the longest games in MLB playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right...
Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras Trade Talks Fizzled

Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
