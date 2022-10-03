Why Bears run D is struggling and how they can fix it originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming into this season, one of the Bears’ priorities on defense was to stop the run so they could generate more opportunities for their pass rush with only four down-linemen. But here’s where they’re at through four games. They’ve given up 733 rushing yards, most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 44 rushing first downs, also most in the NFL. The 5.1 yards per carry they surrender ranks third-highest. Their five rushing touchdowns allowed is a bit of an improvement, as it’s only tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.

