Girls volleyball team banned from locker room after trans teammate complaints: Report

By Julia Johnson
 5 days ago

T he girls volleyball team at a Vermont high school has been banned from their locker room while officials investigate complaints about a transgender player, according to a local report.

One student-athlete claims she is facing harassment and bullying charges for complaining about being forced to change in front of a biological male.

“My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” the young girl told WCAX 3. “I feel like for stating my opinion — that I don’t want a biological man changing with me — that I should not have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped.”

She explained that the entire situation stems from the transgender student in question making an inappropriate comment while girls were changing.

When other students and parents made similar complaints, they reportedly fell on deaf ears, as Vermont law allows students to use whatever facilities they identify with.

In an email following the complaints, Randolph High School said students have “plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws may change in privacy," per the report.

“They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable — so pretty much 10 girls — to get changed in a single stall bathroom, which would take over 30 minutes. Where if one person got changed separately, it would take a minute, like no extra time,” the athlete said of the school's response.

The school is reportedly investigating whether girls on the team harassed the transgender student.

"It’s a huge thing. Everyone’s asking, ‘So, why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’" the young girl said of her team's current predicament.

Comments / 696

edmund radziewicz
5d ago

This is really funny . Real girls are band from the girls locker room. But the guy can use it . All the girls should just quit the team .

Reply(60)
1107
RCA .USA
5d ago

Lol 😂 what is going on ?! All these young women have to be uncomfortable and lose their locker room over a boy that wants to be a girl ! Follow the science 2 genders only ! God bless America 🇺🇸

Reply(3)
645
reallyok
5d ago

So we punish biological girls because of a boy trying to pass as a girl. This has really gone to far. Until parents stand up and unite their voices the woke ideologies will continue to ruin.

Reply(15)
571
