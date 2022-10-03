Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Say what? Beet juice is a key ingredient used to maintain roads in Chelan County
WENATCHEE - Of all things, beet juice is the go-to ingredient when it comes to maintaining roads in Chelan County. Beet juice apparently has dual purposes when it comes to keeping roads: It’s an effective deicer and prevents deterioration. This week, road crews contracted with Chelan County applied a...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Parks & Rec Requests New Hire to Keep Up with Vandalism
The City of Wenatchee’s Parks & Recreation Department is requesting another fulltime employee. If approved, the money to fund the hire would be provided as part of the city’s 2023 operating budget. Parks director, Dave Erickson, says he needs another person primarily to keep up with the increasing...
ifiberone.com
Highway 2 to close again Wednesday to remove hazardous trees at the Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing down US Highway 2 for most of Wednesday to remove hazardous trees caused by the Bolt Creek Fire. Highway 2 will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday between Grotto and the ranger station to remove trees and conduct fire mitigation near the road. The highway will reopen at 6 p.m. WSDOT says no detour will be available.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Road Improvement Underway; Intersection Will Close
Improvement work is finally underway at an East Wenatchee intersection that was identified as deficient back in 2013. Work began Tuesday morning to replace a flashing red light with full traffic lights at 9th Street & Valley Mall Parkway. East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says the project will...
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park” Already Having Positive Impact on Homeless Issue
The City of Wenatchee’s “Safe Park,” which opened at the end of September to assist the area’s homeless population, has proven to be a successful solution to a difficult problem thus far. The park, which is located at 1450 South Wenatchee Avenue next to the Wenatchee...
kpq.com
Chelan County Considering Unique Wildfire Mitigation Strategy
Chelan County is considering a unique approach to fighting wildfires in the coming seasons. The county’s board of commissioners is pursuing the possible purchase of storage containers designed for railcars that can be used to hold water. Commissioner, Bob Bugert, says the containers would be permanently deployed to selected...
kpq.com
City of Cashmere Holds Public Hearing on Possible Property Tax Increase
The City of Cashmere is holding a series of public hearings to discuss the city's budget, which includes discussion on the Sunset Highway project and possibly raising property taxes. The City of Cashmere will be holding a public hearing on possibly raising property taxes one percent on Oct. 24 at...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Holds Two Open House Meetings This Month
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is holding two open house meetings this month. Public Information Officer Kay McKellar said they haven’t been able to hold an open house due to COVID-19 restrictions held in place for the past two years. There will be an open house meeting at station no....
kpq.com
Active Shooter Drills To Take Place at Moses Lake Hospitals
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a training exercise this weekend at local hospitals. Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health hospitals are both taking part in an active shooter drill Saturday morning. The exercise will bring a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at both health care...
shorelineareanews.com
Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday
Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Announces Ribbon Cutting For new City Hall
The City of Wenatchee is gearing up for the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of its new City Hall. City staff is especially proud of their new customer service lobby there, which is described as a one-stop for city services. Executive Services Director Laura Gloria says anything from signing up for a parks...
Chronicle
Buttigieg Wades Into Northwest Salmon Transportation
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting Washington on Thursday to promote a traffic improvement project in Wenatchee and a salmon corridor outside Issaquah. He will announce that the first $196 million of a $1 billion fund to replace fish-blocking road culverts is now available and local and tribal conservation departments can apply for grants next fiscal year.
kpq.com
Douglas County Extends Burn Ban To October 15
Douglas County now has a burn ban in place until next Saturday. The move comes several days after Chelan County extended its fire restrictions to the same date. Douglas County Commissioner Mark Straub says he and his colleagues simply responded to expert advice. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners received...
kpq.com
Federal Way Man Accused of Stealing Wenatchee Trailer Tried in Chelan County
A Federal Way man has been asked to appear in Chelan County Superior Court for stealing a Wenatchee trailer back in May. On Oct. 4, 45-year-old Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk was charged with first-degree theft and accused of stealing a trailer from Wenatchee. On May 29, 2022, Kvashuk allegedly stole a...
kpq.com
Driver Taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center After Crash near Quincy
A Quincy woman was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center after rolling her car over on Martin Road Tuesday morning. Near 7 a.m., 44-year-old Quincy woman, Rosa Ramirez-Sanchez, was driving northbound Martin Road when she accidentally hit an apple-bin trailer carried by a tractor. The impact rolled her gold 2002...
kpq.com
Heavy Smoke To Linger Through October In Wenatchee Valley
The Wenatchee Valley continues to experience heavy smoke well into October. Air Quality is reaching the Unhealthy to Hazardous level daily. Susan Woodard with the Washington Department of Ecology says the current pattern is highly unusual, but not completely unprecedented in Wenatchee. "In 2012, smoke persisted until the second week...
MyNorthwest.com
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 3rd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Activity from the Bolt Creek Fire continues to affect travel on U.S. Highway 2 but there have been no large-scale closures since the highway was reopened last Thursday. A charge of violating a protective order has multiplied problems for an East Wenatchee man, who was previously convicted of a sex offense and The Wenatchee Valley’s new unified fire district responded to its first blaze on Friday.
kpq.com
Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Moses Lake Crash With Car
A motorcyclist has injuries from a crash with a car Thursday morning west of Moses Lake. "A juvenile 16-year-old driver was operating a vehicle southbound on Road E Northeast, stopped a the stop sign, and proceeded into the intersection and struck a motorcycle," said Grant County Sheriff's Sgt. Beau Lamens.
