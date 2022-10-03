Read full article on original website
Darnell Mooney's Route Errors Product of Bears' Giant Ask of Star Receiver
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing game has been a borderline disaster to start the 2022 NFL season. Chicago's offense ranks dead last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, first downs, and quarterback rating. Not all of the blame can be hung on quarterback Justin Fields, though. Nor...
Giants' Daniel Jones Without Game Status, Will Start Vs. Packers in London
Giants’ Daniel Jones will start vs. Packers in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback for their international game in Week 5. Daniel Jones does not have a game status for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham...
Broncos-Colts Ending Brought Back Super Bowl Memories for Richard Sherman
Broncos-Colts ending brought back Patriots memories for Richard Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Richard Sherman had seen that movie before. The NFL analyst for Amazon was...
Bears Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson Returns to Practice
Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson returns to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after David Montgomery returned to practice, the Bears got another boost. Jaylon Johnson was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday, after missing the last six practices with a quadriceps injury. He’s officially doubtful to play this Sunday against the Vikings, but it’s still an improvement.
Justin Fields' Big Chance Highlights Things to Watch in Bears Vs. Vikings
Fields' big chance among things to watch in Bears vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After four games, the Bears are about where we expected, sitting at 2-2 entering Sunday's Week 5 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Head coach Matt Eberflus' club has one...
Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
Cardinals Fans Leave Game During Phillies' Ninth-Inning Comeback
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh...
Why Bears See Justin Fields-Darnell Mooney Miss as Good Play That Can Be Great
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – By now, you've seen the play. Everyone has seen Justin Fields not hit a wide-open Darnell Mooney for what could have been a touchdown in the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mooney explained that he ran the...
