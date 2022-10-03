ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Bulls Waive Javon Freeman-Liberty as Part of Training Camp Cuts

Bulls waive Freeman-Liberty as part of camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have waived rookie guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native and alum of Whitney Young and DePaul, was brought in as a training camp flier, but is now...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Observations: Javonte Green Starts in Rout of Nuggets

Bulls observations: Green starts in rout of Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls evened their record after two exhibitions with their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets Friday night at the United Center. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, who remained in Denver. Here are 8...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NHL's East 'Have Nots' Hoping to Start Challenging the Elite

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren't getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn't shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference's elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe Cleared for Contact, Inching Closer to Return

McCabe cleared for contact, inching closer to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was officially cleared for contact ahead of Friday's practice after undergoing cervical spine surgery in the offseason that put him on a 10-12-week timetable. He had been skating throughout all of camp in a white non-contact sweater but is no longer in one.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Are the Longest Games in MLB Playoff History?

What are the longest games in MLB playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD

Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4's against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings

Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he's healthy enough to play.
CHICAGO, IL
