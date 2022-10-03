Read full article on original website
Derrick Jones Jr. Viewed His Bulls' Return as ‘No Brainer'
Why Jones Jr. viewed return to Bulls as 'no brainer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the...
Bulls Waive Javon Freeman-Liberty as Part of Training Camp Cuts
Bulls waive Freeman-Liberty as part of camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have waived rookie guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native and alum of Whitney Young and DePaul, was brought in as a training camp flier, but is now...
NBA Twitter Can't Believe This Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Picture
NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday,...
Bulls Observations: Javonte Green Starts in Rout of Nuggets
Bulls observations: Green starts in rout of Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls evened their record after two exhibitions with their 131-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets Friday night at the United Center. The Nuggets played without Nikola Jokic, who remained in Denver. Here are 8...
Draymond Green Believes Punching Jordan Poole Won't Affect Warriors' Winning
SAN FRANCISCO -- The road to repeating as champions isn't supposed to go like this. There are bumps, there are potholes and there are wrong turns. Then there's this, a situation that can swerve the team bus off the road with no turning back. Will the leaked video of Draymond...
Bulls, Nikola Vučević'S Interior Focus Apparent in Preseason
Nikola Vučević’s interior focus apparent in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević has opened his team’s scoring in each of the Chicago Bulls’ two 2022 preseason games thus far. And he has done so in an interesting fashion. Trailing 6-0...
What Cubs' Record Since All-Star Break Says About Next Year
What Cubs' record since All-Star break says about 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs wrapped up a good second half of 2022 (39-31) with a strong 16-6 finish capped off by a blowout win over the Reds Wednesday. What does it mean for 2023? Maybe nothing, and...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Downplays Call to Not Start Patrick Williams
Donovan downplays call to start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan started Javonte Green over Patrick Williams in Friday night’s exhibition victory over the Denver Nuggets. Just don’t call it a demotion. “To me, it’s a preseason game. I don’t view it that...
Cardinals Fans Leave Game During Phillies' Ninth-Inning Comeback
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh...
NHL's East ‘Have Nots' Hoping to Start Challenging the Elite
Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren’t getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn’t shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference’s elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age...
NHL・
Blackhawks' Jake McCabe Cleared for Contact, Inching Closer to Return
McCabe cleared for contact, inching closer to return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was officially cleared for contact ahead of Friday's practice after undergoing cervical spine surgery in the offseason that put him on a 10-12-week timetable. He had been skating throughout all of camp in a white non-contact sweater but is no longer in one.
What Are the Longest Games in MLB Playoff History?
What are the longest games in MLB playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right...
MLB・
Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD
Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury
David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
Why Bears See Justin Fields-Darnell Mooney Miss as Good Play That Can Be Great
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – By now, you've seen the play. Everyone has seen Justin Fields not hit a wide-open Darnell Mooney for what could have been a touchdown in the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mooney explained that he ran the...
