Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO