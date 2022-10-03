ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Report: Brett Favre hires former Trump attorney as welfare scandal grows

By Mississippi Today
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwQ3S_0iKY1n6y00

NFL legend Brett Favre, who has become a central figure in ongoing coverage of the Mississippi welfare scandal, has hired former Trump White House attorney Eric Herschmann as his lead counsel, Axios first reported on Monday.

Favre has been a subject of Mississippi Today and national reporting this year for being the inspiration behind at least $8 million in welfare misspending. In recent weeks, several sponsors have reportedly distanced themselves from the the Hall of Fame quarterback and native Mississippian.

Text messages first reported by Mississippi Today this year show Favre communicated regularly and directly with welfare officials about using federal grant money to construct a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater and where his daughter played volleyball.

A Mississippi Today investigation earlier this year also chronicled how Favre and his business partner in a pharmaceutical startup company offered stock to former Gov. Phil Bryant in exchange for the governor’s help advancing the company. That venture also received more than $2 million in welfare funds.

READ MORE: ‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars

While he has not been charged with a crime, Favre is facing civil charges in an ongoing lawsuit the state is bringing against several people and companies that received welfare funds. He repaid the state $1.1 million that he personally received from a welfare-funded nonprofit under an advertising agreement, which allegedly included speaking engagements he never attended.

Mississippi Today first reported last month that Favre and the nonprofit appear to have entered the advertising arrangement as a way to channel more funds to the USM volleyball project.

“I only agreed to represent Brett Favre after I did my independent due diligence and was convinced that he did nothing wrong,” Herschmann told Axios. “Brett enthusiastically tried to help his alma mater, a public university, that needed and wanted his help.”

Herschmann continued: “To be clear, Brett had no idea that welfare funds were being used or that others were involved in illegal conduct.”

Click here to read the full scoop from Axios.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 8

Clementine Coney
5d ago

OH, There's another report that Farve took Money from children with Cancer. As badly as I hate the fact that he stole form the needy, Stealing from Sick babies with cancer, Is unforgivable in my book !!

Reply
5
G. S.
5d ago

this story is not about Trump its about Brett Farve. I think it said former attorney of Trump. it's on Farve not Trump. and also Bryant and his wife and alot more.

Reply
3
Clementine Coney
5d ago

Here's a man that has Trump after his own heart. You can't sweep this under the rug, PAY up ,And give in account of yourself.

Reply
4
Related
WJTV 12

Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project

While former Gov. Phil Bryant fights a subpoena within Mississippi’s civil suit over welfare misspending, another defense attorney is now requesting he turn over even more records related to NFL hall of famer Brett Favre’s concussion drug company and other welfare projects. The new subpoena, filed Friday, seeks communication between Bryant and Favre related to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Phil Bryant
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was killed during a domestic dispute. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 23-year-old Monique Martinez was run over by a vehicle that was being driven by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The incident happened on Creston Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Hearn said the boyfriend, Emanuel Guerrero, was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of stealing iPhones from Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly stealing iPhones from a Walmart store in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man stole multiple iPhones from the Walmart store on Highway 49 on September 18. Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at […]
WJTV 12

Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Officer-involved shooting at Gulfport Family Dollar

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulfport police reported an officer-involved shooting at the Family Dollar on Pass Road. The Sun Herald reported at lead one person was shot by a Gulfport police officer outside the store around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. According to Police Chief Adam Cooper, the department received a call that several […]
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#State Of Mississippi#Advertising#American Football#Trump White House#Mississippian
WJTV 12

Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Chapel Hart honors Loretta Lynn with twist on “Fist City”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi trio Chapel Hart received a request from country music legend Loretta Lynn before her death. The Hattiesburg American reported Lynn asked the trio to put a twist on one of her songs the same way they did with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” During their appearance on America’s Got Talent this year, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Two accused of stealing vehicle from Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police arrested two men for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Northside Drive on Tuesday. The vehicle, a gray Dodge Charger, was reported stolen on September 27 from 787 East Northside Drive after the victim noticed her car keys missing from her purse. Police said Fermonte Cotton, 21, and Qadar Henderson, 23, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found at old Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found at an old Jackson gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the body was found at the old Shell gas station on Robinson Road. The man was found unresponsive by the employees of the Car Care Clinic across the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy