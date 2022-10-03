ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Peter Thiel deems JD Vance race 'done' and picks new GOP focus: Report

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwp1T_0iKY1mEF00

Billionaire GOP megadonor Peter Thiel reportedly has his sights set on lifting Arizona Senate contender Blake Masters in the midterm election homestretch.

Thiel has hinted to allies that he views Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance's race as "done" and is encouraging his fundraising allies to focus on buoying Masters across the "finish line" as the GOP hopeful lags behind his Democratic rival in most polling.

"That [Ohio Senate] race is done in my mind,” Thiel told guests at a recent fundraiser, per CNBC. "We just have to get Blake over the finish line."

Both Senate races could help determine the balance of power in the evenly split Senate after the midterm elections. Vance is edging out Rep. Tim Ryan (D) by 1.3 percentage points in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate.

Masters is trailing his rival, Sen. Mark Kelly (D), by 4 percentage points in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate. Former President Donald Trump won Ohio in the 2020 election but lost Arizona.

The two campaigns have proven quite expensive, with roughly $100 million estimated spending in the Ohio Senate battle and as much as $120 million spent in Arizona, according to CNBC. During the fundraiser at his $5 million home in California, Thiel was tight-lipped about whether he plans to open his pocketbook to help bolster Masters, according to the report.

Tickets for the event reportedly ranged from $1,500 to $11,600 a couple. Thiel headlined the fundraiser at a time when reports swirled about tensions between him and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

McConnell has sought additional assistance from Thiel to help candidates such as Masters and Vance that he backed in the primary, but Thiel has been reticent to open up his coffers, the Washington Post reported.

But Thiel is reportedly apprehensive about throwing money in general election confrontations between Republicans and Democrats, preferring to shape the GOP from within the primary process. The GOP Senate campaign arm has reportedly suffered a money crunch over recent weeks due to early spending.

Comments / 2

Related
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Midterm Election#Ohio Senate#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#Arizona Senate#Democratic#Cnbc#Th
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
244K+
Followers
71K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy