City of Beloit provides update on CDBG-CV2 funding
The City of Beloit has spent all but $4,000 of the $163,000 in CDBG-CV2 funding it received from the State Department of Administration last year. Community Development Director Julie Christensen says the money is intended to assist the community in responding, preventing, or preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic. Beloit Meals...
JACVB encourages organizations to apply for tourism marketing grants
A Tourism Marketing Grant from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau could make all the difference for a new event. Executive Director Christine Rebout says $10,000 is being made available for groups and organizations looking to draw visitors to Rock County. The funds may be used for events held...
South Beloit welcomes new development director
South Beloit’s new community development director has a great understanding of the city she represents. Shawna Henthorn has worked for 14 years with the city of South Beloit as a dispatcher, a paramedic and as the city’s code enforcement officer. Henthorn’s promotion to the position was approved by...
Reflections and Resilience welcomes special keynote speaker
The annual Reflections and Resilience luncheon on October 19th welcomes a keynote speaker who was crucial in the development of a child sexual abuse prevention law. Family Services’ Executive Director John Pfleiderer says Erin Merryn has been trying to encourage states to require that school districts have age appropriate education about personal body integrity and resources for children.
Lincoln-Tallman house offering presentations on the paranormal
The Lincoln Tallman house may still have some occupants, ones of the paranormal variety. Rock County Historical Society Assistant Director and Curator Cara Kinzelman says for the last year they have had investigators from the Society for Anomalous Studies on campus and they will present audio and video evidence that the Tallman family is still on campus.
Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services issues opioid overdose alert
Three people overdose on opioids in Walworth County between September 25th and October 1st. As a result, the Walworth County Public Health Department is issuing an opioid overdose alert. Walworth County Public Health Department Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom says typically a spike in overdoses like this means that there...
Local police investigate attempted robbery
Janesville police are investigating an attempted robbery of a fast-food restaurant on the city’s north side. Police say the attempt occurred at the Culver’s on Milton Avenue a little after 7:00 p.m. Thursday. Officers say a heavy-set white-male in a red four-door jeep, without license plates, came through the drive-thru and gave the attendant a note demanding money. While a number of workers gathered to review the note, the would-be robber drove away. Police say this attempt is very similar to a robbery at a Culver’s in Lake Mills late last month.
Rock County judge denies homicide suspect’s motion to dismiss
The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court Thursday afternoon, Judge Barbara McCrory denied a motion to dismiss...
Lawsuit filed by early investors against New Glarus Brewing Company dismissed with prejudice
A Green County Judge dismisses most of the complaints brought in a lawsuit by early investors in New Glarus Brewing Company. Founder and President Deb Carey says early investors were trying to dissolve the brewery, or force a sale to a bigger brewery like InBev or South African Breweries. Carey...
February trial planned for suspect who fled from police in UHaul
A February jury trial is planned for a 46-year-old Beloit man, who’s accused of causing Beloit schools to go into lockdown in June when he fled from police in a UHaul. Johnny Curtis-Smith is charged with fleeing an officer, two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia – all as a repeater.
Janesville Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash
A 30-year-old Janesville man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Friday evening in the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township. An investigation finds the motorcyclist was trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor with a trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcyclist saw an oncoming car, tried to avoid it by shifting lanes, and then struck the rear driver’s side of the semi, which was driven by a 34-year-old Whitewater man. The cyclist was pronouced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by authorities. Highway 59 was closed at Salisbury Road for nearly two hours due to the crash.
