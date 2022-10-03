Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The San Francisco 49ers head to North Carolina for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Panthers prediction and pick. The 49ers are coming off a significant 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on...
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A marquee AFC North showdown is heading to Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It is time to take an exclusive look at one of the biggest games of the weekend with our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick will be made.
Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder
In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts
The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved
Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue. In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns staff predictions for Week 5 NFL game
It's been one step forward, one step back for the Browns through four games. The next step could be a pivotal one. Defensive lapses, red-zone failures and injuries to key personnel have doomed the Browns in losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons in games the Browns perhaps should have won. ...
CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard injury updates could leave Cowboys in trouble for Week 5 vs. Rams
The Dallas Cowboys could face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 this Sunday without two of their main offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. Both players have been listed as questionable for the highly anticipated showdown. Lamb landed on the team’s injury report as he deals with a groin issue, while Pollard was reported to be suffering from an illness that forced him to miss Sunday’s practice.
Bears’ David Montgomery injury update ahead of Vikings matchup
The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back from their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Chicago has now received some good news on the David Montgomery front, with the 25-year-old running back looking set to return on Sunday against Minnesota.
TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers
TJ Watt’s return to the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed for quite a bit after he underwent a crucial surgery recently. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a pectoral injury in their 2022 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery timeline is six weeks, which should put him on track to feature […] The post TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson reacts to Draymond Green’s bonkers punch of Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
The video of the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation has been leaked, and fans are losing their minds over it. Just a few months ago, these two helped the Golden State Warriors win their fourth ring in eight years. Now, it seems like at least one player doesn’t like the other, as Green threw a meaty punch at Poole.
Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier […] The post Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice […] The post Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints get badly needed Alvin Kamara injury report for Week 5 vs. Seahawks
After losing three straight games, the New Orleans Saints are set to get a much-needed boost with the return of Alvin Kamara. Kamara has been in and out of the Saints’ lineup as he continues to battle a rib injury. He missed their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as their Week 4 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings due to the health issue, and there were concerns about his status heading to Week 5 where they will be facing the Seattle Seahawks.
Titans make tough decision with WR Treylon Burks amid injury
The Tennessee Titans have officially placed Treylon Burks on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Burks came away from the Titans’ Week 4 road win over the Indianapolis Colts with what was first deemed to be a foot injury. He was seen visibly limping after hauling in an 8-yard reception on a second down […] The post Titans make tough decision with WR Treylon Burks amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Harrison Butker’s status for MNF vs. Raiders is bad news for KC special teams
It has become a familiar story throughout the early part of this season as Kansas City Chiefs PK Harrison Butker will not play against the Las Vegas Raiders when the teams meet Monday night. Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker for Monday night’s game vs. the Raiders. Trey Smith, Mike Danna, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are […] The post Harrison Butker’s status for MNF vs. Raiders is bad news for KC special teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
