Crawford County Avalanche
A Look At Our Past 10/6/2022
A male and a female were arrested near M-72 on the I-75 Business Loop last week for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the City of Grayling Polce Department. The second show in this year’s Cultural Events “Learning Through Music Series,” which is scheduled for Tuursday, October 14, will feature the Western Michigan University Concert Band.
Crawford County Avalanche
Superhero event caps fundraising effort for child services
North Central Area Credit Union’s Superhero September Super Main Event held at Hanson Hills on Saturday, October 1. A superhero-themed event on Saturday, October 1, at Hanson Hills Recreation Area helped cap a fundraising event to benefit child services. North Central Area Credit Union conducted its Superhero September Super...
Crawford County Avalanche
Briefs 10.6.2022
Mt. Hope Lutheran Church (905 N. I-75 Business Loop) will host a Free Food Distribution event on Friday, October 14. Estimated start time is 11 a.m. Food is free to anyone in Crawford County. Color Run to be held at Hanson Hills. A 5K Trail Color Run/Walk and 1 Mile...
Crawford County Avalanche
Toys For Tots volunteers kick off 2022 collection effort
Program to provide Christmas gifts for Crawford County children. Crawford County Toys For Tots volunteers kicked off their 2022 collection effort on the morning of Saturday, October 1, with the first official donation boxes being offered at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department. Volunteers will be collecting toys and monetary...
Crawford County Avalanche
Junior Vikings football team stays undefeated with 32-6 playoff win vs. Elks
3rd/4th grade squad moves to 6-0 overall with victory vs. Elk Rapids on Saturday. The 3rd/4th grade Junior Vikings football team improved its overall 2022 season record to 6-0 with a 32-6 playoff victory vs. Elk Rapids during a Northwest Youth Conference playoff contest played at the Crawford County Sports Complex on Saturday, October 1.
