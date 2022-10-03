Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA

A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk Saturday morning in West Los Angeles.

The seemingly unprovoked incident occurred near the intersection of Pico and Gateway boulevards, where the woman claims she was simply walking when a man riding a scooter approached her from behind.

The victim said the assailant hit her in the back of the head with a fire extinguisher. The footage appears to show the woman falling to the ground as a red cylindrical object rolls away and the man rides the scooter into the street and rides off.

The woman holds her hand to the back of her head as she rises to her knees. She said she was transported to a hospital with a concussion.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said officers took a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, adding that the investigation is ongoing.