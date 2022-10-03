ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk Saturday morning in West Los Angeles.

The seemingly unprovoked incident occurred near the intersection of Pico and Gateway boulevards, where the woman claims she was simply walking when a man riding a scooter approached her from behind.

The victim said the assailant hit her in the back of the head with a fire extinguisher. The footage appears to show the woman falling to the ground as a red cylindrical object rolls away and the man rides the scooter into the street and rides off.

The woman holds her hand to the back of her head as she rises to her knees. She said she was transported to a hospital with a concussion.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said officers took a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Chef Stone
5d ago

Wow...everything about that person, from the attack, mode of transportation and attire SCREAMS liberal. How is it they don't believe how much violence they cause?

4
Robert Goodman
5d ago

What is WRONG with people? Prayers for the victim.... 🙏🏿.God help us.....Praying justicewill prevail....

8
Susan Bohorquez
5d ago

Geez. I’m not a evil person, but was he lucky a car didn’t hit him. What hate does he have in his heart. Coward hitting her, now she is suffering. Prayers 🙏🙏🙏

3
