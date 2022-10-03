ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the first time in over a decade, a new M&M color: Meet Purple, who represents 'acceptance'

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The M&Ms characters are one of the most iconic candy symbols in the world, and the lineup is introducing its newest member of the group: Purple.

M&Ms parent company Mars introduced their newest "spokescandy" on Sept. 28, the first time a new color has joined the lineup in over a decade. Purple, which joins Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue and Brown, is "designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity." She has a "charm and quirky" nature driven by "self-awareness, authenticity and confidence."

"There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self – our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique," Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars Wrigley, said in a statement . "Our purpose story is just getting started and the introduction of our newest M&Ms spokescandy is the next chapter, as the brand continues to delight fans with fun in a way only M&Ms can."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12L2aM_0iKY12uC00
M&M’s is expanding its iconic crew with the introduction of a new character - Purple - a permanent addition as the brand seeks to use the power of fun to help more people feel they belong. Mars

As part of the introduction, Mars released a music video by Purple titled "I’m Just Gonna Be Me," with one dollar donated up to $500,00 to the non-profit Sing for Hope for every stream. The company also announced the the M&M’S FUNd, with the goal to increase a "sense of belonging" for 10 million people by 2025.

The addition of Purple comes after Mars redesigned its M&M characters in January as the company did the makeover as part of a push toward inclusivity. The decision received mixed reviews, most notably because the green M&M went from a sultry appearance to "being a hypewoman for my friends," with the character's boots being swapped for shoes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: For the first time in over a decade, a new M&M color: Meet Purple, who represents 'acceptance'

Comments

S C
5d ago

good gawd, its candy, dont make it about society behaviors. its candy, just eat it,dont make it mean anything......I will never eat M&Ms again for this quackery. its frickin chocolate, not a race or gender or religious movement. it candy, dont make it bigger than chocolate.

Reply
12
njgirl
5d ago

I didn’t know they all had meaning But why cannot it just be purple ! Why does everything mean some crazy thing with race color gender it’s get to be absolutely ridiculous and out of hand

Reply(1)
7
