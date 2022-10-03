Read full article on original website
Rockport police arrest man responsible for 19 car burglaries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport police say they have the man behind bars, responsible for 19 car burglaries, which included a theft of at least half a dozen weapons left in those cars by residents. Police told 3NEWS they have Joseph Clinton Edwards in the Aransas County Detention Center...
Police search for vehicle of interest in possible lead in Burger King shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives said they have a lead on who may be responsible for the shooting at Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. last month. On Sept. 8, Corpus Christi police were called to the restaurant on the 5200 block of Old Brownsville Rd. near S. Padre Island Dr. for reports of a shooting.
Missing Louisiana teen found with suspected kidnapper in Texas
A 14-year-old girl who was said to have runway from her home in Evans, Louisiana was located a day later with a 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, Texas. Investigators say the teen was located Monday night in a park lying under a bench. According to the report, this is the...
Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks. The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m. Very fortunately,...
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
Missing Louisiana teen rescued, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 14-year-old girl that was missing out of Louisiana is safe this morning after she was found, along with her suspected kidnapper, in Aransas Pass on Tuesday. Vernon Parish, Louisiana, authorities called Aransas Pass Police Department around noon Tuesday, Oct. 4 to let them know...
Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
Missing teen from Louisiana found under bench at Aransas Pass park; suspect arrested, police say
Police in Aransas Pass arrested a man in connection with a 14-year-old girl’s kidnapping in Louisiana. Aransas Pass police said the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Tuesday because they believed the girl and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Phillips, were in the area. They allegedly...
Scaffold worker falls to his death in Ingleside
INGLESIDE, Texas — Search and rescue operations were underway in Ingleside Saturday for a missing Kiewit scaffold builder who never resurfaced after falling into the water. Authorities responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Ingleside Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard requested the Aransas Pass Police Marine Division to assist in search and rescue efforts.
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
John Henry Ramirez pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m. after lethal injection
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John Henry Ramirez, the man accused of killing a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004, was put to death Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. Before he died, he issued a statement. "I just want to say to...
Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants
Corpus Christi Police Department is not yet investigating 361 Grants for Fraud, but there is an open investigation into the group using "terroristic threats."
Rep. Abel Herrero turns to attorney general for answers on 361 Grant program
Rep. Abel Herrero said his office has begun to get calls and texts asking about the legitimacy of 361 Grant program.
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 will be executed Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than 48 hours, local death row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be executed by the state. The 37-year-old was sentenced to death in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convivence store clerk, during a 2004 robbery spree in Corpus Christi.
Despite refunds, employee of '361 Grant' program becomes suspicious
As of Thursday, Saenz said at least 84 refunds have been given in regard to grant applications.
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
A construction worker drowned in the Texas Gulf after falling from an offshore platform on Saturday, October 1, according to a Facebook post from San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. The man fell from a Kiewit Offshore Services platform, Rivera noted. Coast Guard officials in Corpus Christi responded to the...
The price to make tamales has doubled since inflation, local vendors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tamale season in Corpus Christi is year-round, normally picking up the pace during the holidays, but the cost of making tamales has sky rocketed. "Just the 'maseca' for example used to be $27 a bag and now it's $41 and the oil too. It used to be $28 a jug and now it's $42," said Melissa Martinez, media relations for Granny's Tamales.
Corpus Christi CITGO exec freed from Venezuelan prison after 5 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alirio Zambrano, a Corpus Christi-based CITGO official held prisoner in Venezuela for almost five years, was released Saturday along with his brother, Jose Luis Zambrano, and three other members of the group known as the CITGO 6. The Zambrano family was unable to speak with...
