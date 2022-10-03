ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo receives $4 million to address lead in older homes

By Yasmeen Ludy
 5 days ago
As of Monday, the City of Kalamazoo is the official recipient of $4.6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For that money, the city has a specific plan- protecting low-income families living in older homes from the dangers of lead poisoning.

According to the CDC, lead in the home can cause severe health issues. When children are exposed to lead, the effects can range between brain damage and developmental issues.

However, the process of dealing with lead issues can cost a pretty penny.

“This funding is vital because of the cost of lead abatement and lead hazard remediation in our community. It can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $80,000 to remedy lead hazards within a home,” said Matt Milcarek, director of neighborhood services for Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services.

Sadly, not many families within the Kalamazoo area can afford to foot that bill.

Although the city was awarded the money, the KNHS will run the program.

“So our LEAD program focuses on homes with children five and under in them. And what that does is, our program comes in and does a full assessment of the home to determine where there is lead-based paint, and also where there are lead-based paint hazards,” Milcarek said.

The program started in 2020, and so far they have helped 42 families. With the new grant, they will be able to help 80 more.

$600 thousand of the grant will also focus on reducing the risk of radon and carbon monoxide poisoning in homes.

