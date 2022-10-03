ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs seeking public input on plans to rebuild the senior center

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
Plans are in the works to replace the Colorado Springs Senior Center, and the city is asking for your input.

You can weigh-in by filling out this survey , which will be open through October 11th.

The center is located in the Golf Acres Shopping Center, which sits on city-owned property just south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. The new center will be built in a different location on the same property. Four locations on the property are currently being considered.

The Colorado Springs Senior Center has served seniors for over 50 years and is in need of significant repairs. In addition, the city has promised to expand and provide a safer, larger, and more accommodating facility.

The $8 million in funding for the rebuild are coming from the American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA). Groundbreaking is expected to happen sometime in the second quarter of 2023, and completion of the project in late 2024.

A public meeting is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Senior Center for neighbors and stakeholders to learn more about the project.
