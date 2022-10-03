ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Emergency responders are looking for shelter for people displaced by Ian

By Michael Moline
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2i07_0iKY0GDK00

The wreckage of a car teeters on a buckled roadway in the wake of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30, 2022 in Matlacha, Florida. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

State emergency responders are beginning the daunting task of finding temporary housing for people displaced by Hurricane Ian, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Monday.

The first thing, he said, is to move people out of temporary shelters in places like schools and into central locations, to free space for classes to resume. The state is also considering establishing regional shelters, Guthrie added.

Next comes temporary housing, which the Federal Emergency Management Agency will take the lead on. However, Guthrie said, he has spoken with his counterpart in Louisiana, who has promised to send 500 FEMA trailers left over from earlier disasters.

“We should be able to get that mission moving; we will stage those trailers somewhere,” he said.

Other displaced people will be housed in hotels, but that effort is going slowly because so many hotels remain without water, especially in Lee County, Guthrie said.

We’ve asked the Division of Emergency Management for an estimate of the number of people displaced but haven’t heard back yet. We’ve also asked FEMA about its plans for housing; again, we haven’t received a response yet.

Guthrie spoke during a morning news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, flanked by representatives of eight agencies helping with the recovery effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9TtE_0iKY0GDK00

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie addresses reporters on Oct. 3, 2022, at the state Emergency Operations Center, along with other agency heads, including Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. (far right) (Photo by Michael Moline/Florida Phoenix)

Lack of water

One big problem is lack of water caused by the rupture of a water main in Lee County.

The state signed a contract Sunday with an engineering company with a mandate to restore water to 50 percent of the buildings capable of receiving it within 72 hours, with 75 percent restored within five days and 100 percent by Sunday, he said.

“Which happens to be the same day that electrical individuals said that they will have most of the restoration done to homes that can receive that,” Guthrie said.

He did not identify the company but said: “That vendor is on site right now, turning wrenches, cutting pipe, getting stuff fixed.”

We’ve asked Guthrie’s agency for details about that, too.

Line workers have restored electricity to more than 2 million customers, although nearly 621,000 remain without, Guthrie said. He estimated that power would be restored to customers able to receive it — meaning those with lines connected to habitable homes — by Sunday.

“This does not include those areas catastrophically hit where there is absolutely no infrastructure, no homes and so on,” Guthrie said.

Additionally, the state has established eight fuel depots to supply the response teams, with more than 1.5 million gallons on hand, and distributed 829,000 meals and 3.8 million bottles of water through 34 distribution points in Southwest Florida.

Safety

Guthrie made two pleas in the interest of safety:

“Do not disaster sight-see. Anybody that is just coming into an area to see the damage needs to leave the area so the first responders can do their job,” he said.

“Do not fly drones where responders are at. Helicopters will have to cease operations until we identify where the drone is operated from and take that drone out of service,” he added.

The Florida National Guard has deployed 5,200 troops to the area, many of them now concentrating on providing security on the damaged barrier islands, Lt. Col. Blake Heidelberg said, and on flooded inland areas.

The state set up websites where people could report that they were sheltering in place. It got 20,660 reports, each representing one household, said Jamie Grant, Florida’s chief information officer. By the morning after the storm, 10,416 households reported that they were safe, Grant said. The state received 901 requests for rescue.

The state also has portals to report people as missing or safe , he said.

Members of 17 search and rescue teams are checking every address given and will take a second look at every location, Guthrie said.

“I’m not saying we’re not going to find anybody else … . We may find other people. But here’s the thing: We believe that we have searched everything very quickly; now we’re going back and doing that technical search by address,” he said.

Mobile internet cafes

Mobile internet cafes have been set up where people can access cellphone networks and recharge their devices. They are capable of serving 120 devices at one time, Grant said.

The Florida Highway Patrol has dispatched its FLOW mobile — for Florida licensing on wheels vehicle — to Fort Myers to help people replace lost drivers’ licensing and car tags. It’ll be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. seven days per week, said Col. Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol.

A big problem the patrol is seeing is that some roads are still flooded, he said.

“Keep in mind that just because the water recedes, that doesn’t mean the road is necessarily safe to travel on. There is a high likelihood of washouts under the asphalt under the roadway, so please don’t drive around barricades,” Spaulding said.

“If you don’t need to be on the roadways, don’t be on the roadways. Leave it available for first responders to be able to respond.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

This story was first published by the Florida Phoenix , part of the States Newsroom network of news bureaus with the Louisiana Illuminator, supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com . Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter .

The post Emergency responders are looking for shelter for people displaced by Ian appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana

State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish.  Division of Administration spokesperson Jacques Berry confirmed the ruling Thursday. He shared a letter dated Sept. 30 that the state Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity (OBDC) sent to Cable […] The post Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

What do Biden’s marijuana moves mean for Louisiana?

President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession in federal court, and now there are questions about whether state leaders will follow suit. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters Friday he supported the president’s move, given the impact the convictions can have on someone’s ability to obtain employment or […] The post What do Biden’s marijuana moves mean for Louisiana? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared

President Joe Biden’s administration laid out ambitious additional goals last month to boost offshore wind power generation, one of the American renewable energy industry’s emerging wide open frontiers. The federal announcements come as coastal states across the country are increasingly setting offshore wind energy targets, seeking to capture not just clean energy but the potentially […] The post For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Louisiana Illuminator

DA: Case against troopers in Ronald Greene death will go to grand jury this year

More than three years have passed without any criminal charges filed against the Louisiana State Police troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s death, though the prosecutor handling the case said he still plans to present it to a grand jury. District Attorney John Belton, who represents Union and Lincoln parishes, said in a phone interview Wednesday […] The post DA: Case against troopers in Ronald Greene death will go to grand jury this year appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: More grants fill gaps across college disciplines

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com.  Green research by green researchers  A group of LSU faculty members has received $450,000  from the National Academy of Sciences to support undergraduate research […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: More grants fill gaps across college disciplines  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Less than half of Louisiana schools have campus security officers

Education officials told state lawmakers Tuesday that fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus. Louisiana Department of Education administrators revealed the statistic during a meeting of the House Special Committee on School Safety. The department conducted a recent school safety survey, which showed 47% of 1,300 public schools statewide […] The post Less than half of Louisiana schools have campus security officers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Ian now a tropical storm but still dangerous; thousands of kids planning to go to school Friday

Now a tropical storm, the center of Ian is headed toward the Atlantic Ocean and projected to approach the coast of South Carolina — and it’s still considered dangerous. Life-threatening storm surges are predicted for Northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to an 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. And the tropical […] The post Ian now a tropical storm but still dangerous; thousands of kids planning to go to school Friday appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Landry announces run for Louisiana governor. Who is or isn’t next?

Attorney General Jeff Landry made it official Wednesday with the announcement he intends to run for Louisiana governor next year. His entry into the field is not at all a surprise, as Landry has courted financial support for a gubernatorial campaign for quite some time, and he’s picked prominent moments to put himself at the […] The post Landry announces run for Louisiana governor. Who is or isn’t next? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Grant
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Louisiana Illuminator

The fate of power outages: Recovery from Ian could take days, weeks, with full extent unknown

As Hurricane Ian makes its entrance on the Southwest coastline, Florida utility companies have already documented hundreds of thousands of homes without power due to impacts of the intense Category 4 storm. And some worry that efforts to get families back online could take days or even weeks. Eric Silagy, CEO of one of Florida’s […] The post The fate of power outages: Recovery from Ian could take days, weeks, with full extent unknown appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy. The first legal challenge — a class action lawsuit filed last month by the American Civil Liberties […] The post Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
INDIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Search: How much campaign cash did Louisiana elected officials spend on sports tickets

The Louisiana Illuminator has compiled campaign finance data from 2020 and 2021 to learn how much elected officials and their political action committees spent on sports tickets. The chart below lists the spending alphabetically by official. You can also search through all nine pages by entering the official’s name in the upper left. For more […] The post Search: How much campaign cash did Louisiana elected officials spend on sports tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November

WASHINGTON — Women running in governors’ races throughout the country are potentially set to break records if elected this November. In total there are 25 women governor candidates nominated by the two major political parties this election cycle, sharply up from 16 in 2018.  Democrats hold 16 of those nominations, with nine GOP women candidates […] The post Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#State Emergency#Win Mcnamee Getty Images#Hurricane Ian
Louisiana Illuminator

Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run

Gov. Larry Hogan continues to take tentative steps toward seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday evening, Hogan convened a meeting of about 50 supporters and donors in an Annapolis hotel ballroom and served them cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, to discuss his prospects and his timetable for making a decision, according to several […] The post Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARYLAND STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Rep. Clay Higgins proposes tax breaks to keep insurance companies in Louisiana

With property insurance underwriters fleeing Louisiana, Congressman Clay Higgins has filed legislation that would offer generous tax breaks to insurance companies as a means of enticing them to remain in the state. Some question whether the tactic will be effective and if it’s politically motivated. House Resolution 9057 proposes to give insurance companies five years […] The post Rep. Clay Higgins proposes tax breaks to keep insurance companies in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Former Louisiana elected officials tap their old campaign funds to buy sports tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. You can read the first installment here. You’ll find a chart below this story that online sports ticket spending by former elected officials. In Louisiana, stepping down from public office doesn’t necessarily mean leaving behind all […] The post Former Louisiana elected officials tap their old campaign funds to buy sports tickets  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana congressional candidate gives birth in campaign ad

Heads turned when U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers of Baton Rouge smoked a marijuana joint in a campaign ad earlier this year. The novelty led to the YouTube video going viral. Now, another long-shot Democratic candidate from Louisiana has done something Chambers could never do: give birth. In a spot posted online Monday, a clearly […] The post Louisiana congressional candidate gives birth in campaign ad appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
Louisiana Illuminator

How do we reap the economic benefits of closing the racial wealth gap?

By 2050, the greater New Orleans region stands to realize a $43 billion gain in economic output by closing the racial wealth gap. Yes, you read that right – $43 billion. We can and should do better as a state, region and country. The long-term benefits of tackling this societal problem outweigh any short-term obstacles, […] The post How do we reap the economic benefits of closing the racial wealth gap? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. The […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALABAMA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Anti-hate experts call on feds to step up against rising antisemitism

TEANECK, New Jersey – Last week, Scott Richman did something unusual as he prepared for Rosh Hashana services at his synagogue. He draped a device with a panic button around his neck to alert authorities in case the unimaginable happened. “Like so many worshippers, I spent the service distracted by the fear that our synagogue […] The post Anti-hate experts call on feds to step up against rising antisemitism appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEANECK, NJ
Louisiana Illuminator

How much help should Louisiana crime victims get? State board looks at restrictions

Crime victim advocates thought they had scored a big victory in June when Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law granting more flexibility and bigger awards out of Louisiana’s crime victims reparations fund.  But members of the state board who oversee the money are uncomfortable with the changes and considering new regulations to limit […] The post How much help should Louisiana crime victims get? State board looks at restrictions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy