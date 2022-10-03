ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals sign Giovanny Gallegos to 2-year deal extension

The St. Louis Cardinals and right-handed relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos agreed to a new two-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season on Monday.

Financial terms were not announced.

Gallegos, 31, is completing his fourth full season with the Cardinals and has a 3-5 record with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves entering the final series of the regular season.

“Since joining the Cardinals organization in 2018, Gio has been a consistent and significant contributor to our bullpen, and we look forward to him continuing to be an important piece moving forward,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a news release.

Gallegos made his major league debut with the New York Yankees and went to the Cardinals in a 2018 midseason trade that sent Luke Voit to New York.

In 233 career appearances out of the bullpen, Gallegos is 14-15 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 saves. He has struck out 315 batters in 259 2/3 career innings.

–Field Level Media

