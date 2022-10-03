Read full article on original website
Report: Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras Trade Talks Fizzled
Why Cubs-Mets Willson Contreras trade talks fizzled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and Mets were frequently linked on the rumor mill leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, specifically involving Willson Contreras and David Robertson. But a deal never materialized — the Cubs kept Contreras and...
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez Hits Walk-Off HR in 15th for 1-0 Win
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez hits walk-off HR in 15th for 1-0 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took 15 innings and one swing from Oscar Gonzalez to end what had been the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history. The Cleveland Guardians rookie led off the bottom of the...
Cardinals Fans Leave Game During Phillies' Ninth-Inning Comeback
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh...
Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber Lead Whole New Ex-Cub Factor in 2022
Rizzo, Schwarber, Darvish lead bold, new 'Ex-Cub Factor' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first pitcher Theo Epstein drafted for the Cubs. The guy who ranks sixth on the Cubs’ all-time home run list. The one that got away in the worst trade Epstein made as Cubs boss.
Mariners Erase Seven-Run Deficit to Sweep Blue Jays With 10-9 Win
Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That's the rallying cry of the Seattle Mariners this postseason, and they did just that Saturday while erasing a seven-run deficit to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. The Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2001, advance to the Division Series to play the top-seeded Houston Astros.
What Are the Longest Games in MLB Playoff History?
What are the longest games in MLB playoff history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right...
