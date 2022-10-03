ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Gap, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged Mucinex thief finds little relief as cops snag her near store

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General. When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit. The manager said Snook has taken...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJAC TV

Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced that 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for suspect involved in theft at Muncy Sheetz

Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville are looking for the pictured suspect who was involved in a retail theft on June 9 at the Muncy Sheetz store. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 45 Muncy Creek Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Urban at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477. The public may also contact online PA Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release on Oct. 4
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Cash stolen from State College Skills machine

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say stole from a Skills machine. On Sept. 30, police say the picture man and woman were involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Felony charge for woman who allegedly tied cat to porch

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman tied a cat so tightly to her back porch investigators said it would have died of suffocation if it wasn't rescued. Lashanda F. Bullock faces multiple charges after a neighbor reported the alleged abuse to authorities on Oct. 2. The same neighbor had untied the cat from the porch two days before, according to Williamsport Officer Charles Schwab. When the woman heard it crying on the porch several days later, she discovered the cat was tied up again...
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police

A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
NEWPORT, PA

