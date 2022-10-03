Read full article on original website
Related
Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
Alleged Mucinex thief finds little relief as cops snag her near store
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport woman faces a felony charge of retail theft after allegedly taking multiple capsules of Mucinex from a local Dollar General. When confronted near the 800 block of Saint Boniface Street, Rae Jean Snook, 58, told Williamsport Police Officers she took the medicine, investigators said. Police discovered 28 capsules inside the front pocket of Snook’s shirt, according to an affidavit. The manager said Snook has taken...
Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation. […]
Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.” Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said […]
2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
Victim’s family speaks out after guilty plea from admitted killer
UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect charged with the killing and disposing of a woman in February of 2021 has taken a plea deal. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out. “She was my little sister. She was a pain sometimes, but she was my best friend,” said Mary Zinzi, sister. The victim’s name was […]
Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Man Scams Friend Out of Nearly $10K, Hires Him at Fake Business
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed charges against a Punxsy man accused of scamming his lifelong friend out of nearly $10,000.00 and hiring him for a job that didn’t exist. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Cory Easton Geer, of...
WJAC TV
Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced that 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly...
Police looking for suspect involved in theft at Muncy Sheetz
Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville are looking for the pictured suspect who was involved in a retail theft on June 9 at the Muncy Sheetz store. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 45 Muncy Creek Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Urban at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477. The public may also contact online PA Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. Source: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers release on Oct. 4
Police: Cash stolen from State College Skills machine
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say stole from a Skills machine. On Sept. 30, police say the picture man and woman were involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
Felony charge for woman who allegedly tied cat to porch
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman tied a cat so tightly to her back porch investigators said it would have died of suffocation if it wasn't rescued. Lashanda F. Bullock faces multiple charges after a neighbor reported the alleged abuse to authorities on Oct. 2. The same neighbor had untied the cat from the porch two days before, according to Williamsport Officer Charles Schwab. When the woman heard it crying on the porch several days later, she discovered the cat was tied up again...
WJAC TV
DA: One of two teens charged in Westmont school shooting plot sentenced to state prison
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say one of the two teens charged in the "foiled" Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced Monday. Logan Pringle, 17, was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
Comments / 1