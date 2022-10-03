ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field

The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole

LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!

If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race. His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taylormade Golf#Golf Equipment#Lpga#The Japan Golf Tour#T 26#Jgt#Wagr#Texas Tech#American#The U S Amateur
GolfWRX

LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour

It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
GOLF
Golf Digest

How Mia Baker became the source of golf inspiration she was searching for

When Mia Baker picked up a club for the first time in late 2019 she had no intention of skyrocketing onto the social media scene and blossoming into the aspirational golf persona she is today. Accompanied by her ex-boyfriend at the time and his father, Baker’s first encounter with golf had her hooked immediately. Growing up with a dad who was a professional computer gamer, Baker described her family as being more “inside people.” The U.K. native loved sports as a child, but tore her ACL playing netball when she was a teenager. With golf, Baker was exposed to a game that allowed her to enjoy the outdoors while avoiding reinjury. It was an instant match.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

The plan was both creative and audacious at the same time. By partnering with the developmental MENA Tour, already approved by the Official World Golf Ranking, LIV Golf seemed to have identified a credible path to have its Invitational Series events finally receive the World Ranking status the upstart Saudi-backed circuit so longingly craved. And yet did LIV officials really expect the OWGR to sign off on it with just 24 hours’ notice when ordinary it takes one to two years to approve OWGR applications? And did we mention that the MENA Tour had been essentially defunct for nearly two years?
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points

The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. In a move that indicates how quickly LIV Golf wants world ranking points for its 48-man fields, it created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse. LIV Golf events have a $20 million purse for 54-hole events with no cut.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy