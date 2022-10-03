ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland’s fall foliage update: Time to start peeping

By Joseph Dames
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHSQe_0iKXxUlB00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The most colorful time of the season is just about here!

Not only will the weather be warm and dry for outdoor walks, but the fall colors are starting to pop around the state. The Portland metro area is starting to see more patchy to spotty changes to the local and urban trees. You will notice those colors changing on the top of the trees downtown and around the quaint neighborhoods.

Are we peaking? We aren’t quite to that mark of the season. In the course of the next week or two, we will definitely get to that point. A few more crisp mornings and as we lose the daylight, the process of breaking down starts to intensify.

The urban trees around Portland come in many varieties, so you can expect a fall palette of gold, yellow, orange, red and purple! Aspen trees generally turn golden yellow with many of the maples transitioning over to red.

Read more about the different colors here!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8dzs_0iKXxUlB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxoPw_0iKXxUlB00

How about outside of Portland? Depending on your elevation and your location, you are likely pushing the 30% range for fall color progress. Many spots over the next week or two will increase to nearly 50% and above. Portland tends to see the peak foliage around mid-October! That goes for areas around Salem too. Due to the elevation of Sandy, there may be a few more trees that are moving along. Cooler nights will contribute to that.

What does this mean? That now is the time to schedule your fall hikes and to take advantage of this awesome weather. Before the rain and the wind comes in, we have many trees that are still full of leaves. With a tame forecast for the next 7 days, we can expect a thick head of leaves until they decide to fall off naturally, or the forecast ramps up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bqd46_0iKXxUlB00

Some tress may be transitioning quicker because of drought conditions. Around the Willamette Valley we had steered clear of drought conditions after a very wet fall. That being said, there may be a few trees that are turning brown or even dropping leaves due to the drought effect. That would likely be areas in central Oregon and extended out into the drought driven spots of the southern Willamette Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K

Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon’s summer-like weather is not going away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not very often you can wear shorts and t-shirts in early October, but now is the time. Temperatures will be above average for another day around Portland. The morning will start with low clouds and patchy fog. Those clouds will dissipate through the morning, allowing for blue sky and sunshine to return for the afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Nexstar#Fall Foliage
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

4.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Linn County

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Linn County just before 6 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People reported feeling the rumble in Portland, Salem and Bend, and as far away as Coos Bay and Longview, Washington. Did you feel it? Report it to the USGS Here. The epicenter was...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy