Waupaca Middle School seventh graders mucked around in a wetland, handled a hog-nosed snake, tried radio telemetry and learned how glaciers shaped the local landscape. The outdoor field day on Thursday, Sept. 29, was the first collaboration of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Waupaca Middle School and Winchester Academy. It was supported by a gift from the Selma and Gerald Knoepfel Memorial Funds of Winchester Academy, a fund within the Waupaca Area Community Foundation.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO