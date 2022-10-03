Read full article on original website
Board not keen on training in Texas
Clintonville School Board prefers more economical travel. When posed with the question of allowing district personnel to travel to Texas for training, members of the Clintonville School Board indicated they prefer the district find more economical ways to get training. Superintendent Troy Kuhn presented the idea traveling to Texas at...
Field day for students
Waupaca Middle School seventh graders mucked around in a wetland, handled a hog-nosed snake, tried radio telemetry and learned how glaciers shaped the local landscape. The outdoor field day on Thursday, Sept. 29, was the first collaboration of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Waupaca Middle School and Winchester Academy. It was supported by a gift from the Selma and Gerald Knoepfel Memorial Funds of Winchester Academy, a fund within the Waupaca Area Community Foundation.
Supplies needed for relief trip
Foundations for Living and Radiant Fellowship are currently collecting supplies for a relief trip for families in Port Charlotte, Florida, who were affected by hurricane Ian. Supplies needed include bottled water, diapers, food, cleaning supplies and clothes. People may drop off donated items at Foundations for Living, 1421 Churchill St.,...
Book chronicles journey of grief
When former New London High School teacher Callie Cochran-Hager lost her husband of 31-plus years to cancer, she found writing about it to be cathartic. Her journal eventually evolved into a personal memoir that chronicles her grief journey. The book, “Widow’s Walk: A Journey Home,” is available in softcover and...
ARPA funds used for employee bonuses
Waupaca County allocates $425,000 for pay premiums. Waupaca County employees will receive supplemental payments for their efforts during the covid pandemic. County supervisors voted Sept. 27 to allocate $425,000 from funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act to pay premiums to eligible staff. All county employees who were working...
