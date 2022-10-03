ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft

LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
LULING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Theriot, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
stmarynow.com

Local agencies report five arrests

Local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday reported five arrests, including two on warrants alleging failure to appear on theft charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and made these arrests:. —Lonny Ray Baker Sr., 57, Franklin, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Corporal#Methamphetamine
WDSU

St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
NOLA.com

Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
houmatimes.com

La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend

Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC

Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma

At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event

Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy