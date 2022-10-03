Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 26-30
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 26-30. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig Herbert, 211 Lucky St. Plattenville, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 5, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 5, 2022.
L'Observateur
Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft
LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
stmarynow.com
Local agencies report five arrests
Local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday reported five arrests, including two on warrants alleging failure to appear on theft charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and made these arrests:. —Lonny Ray Baker Sr., 57, Franklin, was...
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO said Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was “arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges.” Diggs was arrested at his home and a subsequent search by law enforcement uncovered these items: Around $2,500 in […]
Video shows scene of unsolved murder nearly 1 year later
Saint Charles deputies released some footage of the area where Lockett's body was found.
Man who killed real estate agent during dirt bike sale sentenced to life in Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jalen Harvey, who was found guilty of killing Joseph Vindel on the West Bank of New Orleans during a dirt bike sale, was sentenced to life in prison, a Jefferson Parish judge ruled Thurs, Oct. 6. Jurors found Harvey guilty of first-degree murder in early September.
fox8live.com
Father of New Orleans realtor murdered over dirt bike says killer’s punishment doesn’t fit crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The West Bank man who lured a New Orleans real estate agent to his home, promising to buy a dirt bike, before killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thursday, a judge sentenced Jalen Harvey for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel....
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
houmatimes.com
Car fire at Barker Hall extinguished by Thibodaux Volunteer Fire, Nicholls Student Firefighter Association
The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department, including members of the Nicholls Student Firefighters Association, was dispatched to a car on fire in front of Barker Hall on the Nicholls campus this morning, October 6, at 6:11am. Upon arrival, members found a heavily involved vehicle fire which was spreading to adjacent vehicles....
NOLA.com
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
houmatimes.com
La Fete Des Vieux Temps returns to Raceland this weekend
Called the “Festival of Old Times”, La Fete Des Vieux Temps features a celebration of music, dancing, Cajun food, and arts & crafts show. This long standing event is a local favorite and showcases the true authentic Cajun culture of Lafourche Parish. The festival is hosted annually by the Bayou Lafourche Festival Association. This organization is comprised of the Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept. (Community Crusaders), Lafourche Fire District No 1 Volunteers, the Raceland Lions Club and the Lockport Carnival Club. This annual fundraiser helps to assist these groups in continuing to provide for our community.
houmatimes.com
Houma Chef KJ Townsend Brings a Taste of Louisiana to Charlotte, NC
Chef KJ Townsend, owner and chef at Quizine Quarters in Houma is one of 14 top Louisiana chefs heading to Charlotte to feature the state’s unique flavors in several of the area’s top restaurants. Explore Houma, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present the “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, as part of the Louisiana Culinary Trails tourism marketing campaign.
wrkf.org
This popular Cajun Halloween festival in Houma is on an environmental mission
After two pandemic- and hurricane- related cancellations, Houma’s spookiest event returns in late October, with the goal to raise awareness for Louisiana’s disappearing coast. Named after the legendary bayou creature that has the head of a wolf and body of a human, the Rougarou Festival is a staple...
houmatimes.com
Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma
At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
houmatimes.com
Houma Republic Women to host Coffee Wine and Politics event
Houma Republic Women will host an evening of discussion on October 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Coffee, Wine and Politics event. “Please join us for an evening of fun, where the coffee is hot, the wine is red, and the politics is friendly,” reads a statement from Houma Republic Women.
WDSU
Adult suspect arrested for the ongoing homicide investigation of a juvenile
Thibodaux police said a third suspect has been arrested for having connections to the death of a 15-year-old boy. Jarien Cole was shot multiple times in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. He later died from his injuries. Police arrested a 15-year-old who is being accused of killing Cole....
