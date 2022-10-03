ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Robertson County Sheriff's Office announces burn ban

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tues, Oct. 4 that the county is under a burn ban. The ban comes roughly a month after the burn ban was rescinded on Sept. 6. The original burn ban was instated in response to the record-breaking heat and drought that affected nearly every county in the Lone Star State over the summer months.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Raven

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Raven, a three-year-old pit bull and terrier mix that's looking to be adopted. Raven is a sweetheart that is great around other dogs. While she enjoys time both out in the sun and indoors, she loves treats immensely and is bound to respond well to treat-based training!
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Madison County Sheriffs looking for 64-year-old woman

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley put out a missing person report for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman on Thurs, Sept. 29. According to a post from the organization, Huelsman was reported missing on Weds, Sept. 28, but had been missing since Fri, Sept. 9.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Global crypto companies are finding homes in rural Texas

ROCKDALE, Texas — Texas has been called the energy capital of the world by many politicians, and that energy is exactly what cryptocurrency companies are trying to tap into, but they're not setting up shop where you might imagine. "A lot of rural communities, we have a lot of...
ROCKDALE, TX
KAGS

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for domestic violence

BRYAN, Texas — A repeat domestic violence offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. Bennie Campbell, the defendant in question, has previously been charged with assault in 2009 and burglary of habitation...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD seeking more preschoolers amid COVID concerns

BRYAN, Texas — While COVID-19 cases may not be at the forefront of the news, it is still a prevalent factor around the United States, affecting schools everywhere. Bryan ISD has also been affected by the virus, and has seen lower enrollment numbers in schools. Now, they're looking to...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Coffee with Candidates: KAGS October Series

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For the month of October, KAGS TV will be highlighting our series “Coffee with Candidates” on our weeknight 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts. Election Day is set for Nov. 8 across the state of Texas with many races on the ballot including the race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General to name a few. However, there are also a lot of local races on the city and county level for those who are looking to vote.
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

Brazos County Constables apprehend New York fugitive

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Constables apprehended a fugitive who was fleeing felony charges from Buffalo, New York on Tues, Sept. 13, according to authorities. 33-year-old David Whitman was arrested by Brazos County detectives after multiple altercations with local law enforcement, school officials, and other government persons, according to authorities. Whitman reportedly has been in the Brazos County area for approximately two years after fleeing New York in an attempt to escape felony charges.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
