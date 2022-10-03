Read full article on original website
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Darrell Booker, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Darrell Booker, a Brazos County native, has decided to run for Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 of Brazos County. Booker is up against Justin Lopez on the November ballot for Election Day. He previously worked at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office and said he wants to increase safety, transparency, and integrity in Precinct 4.
Robertson County Sheriff's Office announces burn ban
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tues, Oct. 4 that the county is under a burn ban. The ban comes roughly a month after the burn ban was rescinded on Sept. 6. The original burn ban was instated in response to the record-breaking heat and drought that affected nearly every county in the Lone Star State over the summer months.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Rick Robison, College Station Mayor candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rick Robison said he moved to College Station in 2008 and previously worked for the Bureau of Prisons before choosing to retire. Robison served in the United States Army as well, serving in both the Infantry, Military Police, and in various assigned tasks to his squadron.
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Raven
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Raven, a three-year-old pit bull and terrier mix that's looking to be adopted. Raven is a sweetheart that is great around other dogs. While she enjoys time both out in the sun and indoors, she loves treats immensely and is bound to respond well to treat-based training!
Madison County Sheriffs looking for 64-year-old woman
MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley put out a missing person report for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman on Thurs, Sept. 29. According to a post from the organization, Huelsman was reported missing on Weds, Sept. 28, but had been missing since Fri, Sept. 9.
12-year-old female arrested after making Snapchat threat to Davila Middle School
BRYAN, Texas — On Sept. 23, Bryan PD were made aware of a threat circulating on SnapChat towards Davila Middle School. Patrol and school resource officers responded to the threat and quickly determined there was no threat. On Tues, Sept. 27, authorities identified and arrested the perpetrator, according to...
Copperfield Drive in Bryan to undergo maintenance from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2
BRYAN, Texas — According to an announcement from the City of Bryan, Copperfield Drive will be closed starting on Weds, Oct. 5 until Weds, Nov. 2 for road maintenance and installation of a new sewer pipe. Detours for traffic westbound will be north on Pendleton Drive, west on Boonville...
A local Taco Bar and the restaurant industry are struggling to survive amid inflation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Lately, it's been hard to predict where the economy is going, and it's even harder for one local restaurant owner who has made drastic changes in an attempt to just stay afloat. For restaurant owner Ronaldo Gonzalez of the Taco Bar in College Station, tougher...
Snapchat threat towards Rayburn intermediate determined to be a hoax, Bryan ISD, PD report
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan PD were notified of threats made towards Rayburn intermediate school on SnapChat on Fri, Sept. 23. The threat at the time was swiftly determined to not be credible, according to authorities. The threat did cause afternoon dismissal at the school to be delayed, however. Bryan...
15-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats against Rudder High School
BRYAN, Texas — A 15-year-old was arrested on Tues, Sept. 27 for making terroristic threats against Rudder High School the day prior, on Mon, Sept. 26, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department. On Sept. 26, authorities were alerted about a student referencing a school shooting...
Epicures Catering to continue holding annual Thanksgiving feast despite bird flu
BRYAN, Texas — Thanksgiving may be a more than a month away, but many fear that unexpected challenges could put a fork in everybody's holiday plans. Epicures Catering in College Station has provided Thanksgiving for the Brazos Valley for 39 years as part of a holiday tradition. However, founder Danny Morrison shared that they're still cooking up a feast, despite a bird flu that is looming.
Stone Forest Drive near William D. Fitch Pkwy to be temporarily closed for water line repair
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Stone Forest Drive in College Station is set to be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. on Weds, Oct. 5 for water line repairs, according to the City of College Station. The road is expected to be reopened by 8:30 a.m. on Thurs, Oct. 6. The...
The Farm Patch in Bryan is thriving despite persistent inflation and unpredictable temperature changes
BRYAN, Texas — Lately, temperatures have been falling right into the season for pumpkin patches, despite inflation and sporadic weather. Amid the drastic changes, pumpkins are still sticking around at The Farm Patch in Bryan that opened up to residents on October 1st. Typically, when it's fall, the leaves...
Huntsville EMS using new software to improve healthcare patient outcomes & public safety
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Walker county EMS in Huntsville recently made a key investment in technology that is helping them improve patient care, especially for those that have experienced a medical emergency like a stroke or heart attack. “Everything we do wants to be data-driven, and evidence-based as far as...
Global crypto companies are finding homes in rural Texas
ROCKDALE, Texas — Texas has been called the energy capital of the world by many politicians, and that energy is exactly what cryptocurrency companies are trying to tap into, but they're not setting up shop where you might imagine. "A lot of rural communities, we have a lot of...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A repeat domestic violence offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. Bennie Campbell, the defendant in question, has previously been charged with assault in 2009 and burglary of habitation...
Bryan ISD seeking more preschoolers amid COVID concerns
BRYAN, Texas — While COVID-19 cases may not be at the forefront of the news, it is still a prevalent factor around the United States, affecting schools everywhere. Bryan ISD has also been affected by the virus, and has seen lower enrollment numbers in schools. Now, they're looking to...
Coffee with Candidates: KAGS October Series
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For the month of October, KAGS TV will be highlighting our series “Coffee with Candidates” on our weeknight 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts. Election Day is set for Nov. 8 across the state of Texas with many races on the ballot including the race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General to name a few. However, there are also a lot of local races on the city and county level for those who are looking to vote.
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
Brazos County Constables apprehend New York fugitive
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Constables apprehended a fugitive who was fleeing felony charges from Buffalo, New York on Tues, Sept. 13, according to authorities. 33-year-old David Whitman was arrested by Brazos County detectives after multiple altercations with local law enforcement, school officials, and other government persons, according to authorities. Whitman reportedly has been in the Brazos County area for approximately two years after fleeing New York in an attempt to escape felony charges.
