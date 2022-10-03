Read full article on original website
Brewer Fire Department funds new bike patrol unit
BREWER —Take a stroll down Brewer’s Riverwalk, and you may stumble across police officers riding up and down the path. Adding bikes to their daily patrol officer Brandon Curtis and sergeant Zachary Caron, the idea was to be visible and keep the area safe. “We have a beautiful...
Media flight to Woodville Training Site
WOODVILLE — A first of it’s kind training site for the Maine Army National Guard has been in the midst of construction. The Guard hosted a media flight to the Woodville Training Site, during which local reporters were flown via a UH-60 Blackhawk chopper. Accessible by logging roads,...
Man escapes police custody
SPRINGFIELD — Maine State Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for Brett Doane, 28, of Lincoln who escaped from police custody. Initially, Doane was cooperative with police, but while being questioned, he fled while cuffed. He was last seen on Ghost Road, Springfield around...
Black Bears battle back for 4-3 win over California
ORONO – It was back and forth all afternoon, but when the final buzzer rang, Maine was on top of California 4-3 in a rematch of the 2021 America East semifinal. The Black Bears quickly opened up scoring, with Chloe Walton pushing a goal through in the first minute of the game. California would answer quickly, with two goals to take a lead, before Poppy Lambert would tie it late in the first quarter off of a penalty shot.
Two arrested in Bucksport drug bust
BUCKSPORT– Two people are facing charges after an early morning search of a home in Bucksport. Police say during the search of the home on Route 15 on Wednesday, October 5th they found more than a hundred grams of crystal methamphetamine, almost 90 grams of suspected heroin, 2 handguns and more than $2,300 dollars.
Arrest made in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA– Augusta police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a robbery at a local convenience store. Police say on September 27th just after 10 p-m they responded to a robbery at the Big Apple store on Stone Street. The alleged suspect had already fled when they arrived.
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
Millinocket man arrested for allegedly dropping bag of drugs
EAST MILLINOCKET– A Millinocket man is facing charges after police say he dropped illegal drugs in a local store. The East Millinocket Police Department says it received a call Tuesday from a store employee who reported finding a bag of white powder. Police checked the stores security footage and...
Falmouth spoils Brewer homecoming with big 4th quarter
BREWER – It was close entering the fourth, but Falmouth would score three touchdowns in the final period to lead them to a 30-7 win over Brewer. Brewer opened scoring with a 20+ yard touchdown run from Cam Hughes, who took a direct snap from the Wildcat formation. Falmouth would answer with a long throw to senior Lucas Dilworth for a score, and then Dilworth would break up a pass to Hughes in the endzone on the ensuing Brewer drive.
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
Brewer student charged with terrorizing
BREWER– A Brewer student has been charged following an investigation conducted yesterday by the Brewer Police Department and the school department. It involved a threat which suggested that a school shooting was going to occur today. A joint investigation occurred which resulted in the identification of the student determined...
Testimony began in trial for mother accused of murdering her son
BELFAST– Testimony began yesterday in the trial of the Stockton Springs mother for the death of her 3 year old son . “He loved chicken nuggets. He was obsessed with baby shark,” said Jon Risler, Assistant Attorney General. Three- year- old Maddox Williams died at Waldo County General...
Brewer Police looking for help to locate 72 year old missing man
BREWER– The Brewer Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Davis Madore, 72 was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer. He was last seen at 5pm on October 6th. When the caller went to check on him at 10am he...
Flagg leads Witches to 4-1 homecoming win over Hampden Academy
BREWER – After a back-and-forth first quarter, Brewer would settle into a groove, and come away with a 4-1 homecoming win over Hampden Academy. Allie Flagg had a hat trick, scoring a goal to give Brewer a 2-1 lead in the first quarter, and then her second just seconds into the second quarter.
Orono rolls over Mustangs in 63-6 victory
ORONO – It was all Red Riots on Friday night, as Orono poured in 63 on their way to a big victory over St. John Valley. The Red Riots scored on the opening kickoff, and the offense would keep their foot on the pedal the rest of the way. They rebound off of two straight losses, and improve to 3-3 on the year, heading to Mattanawcook/PVHS/Lee next week to close out the schedule.
Hawks leading the way in Class B North again, despite losing 10 seniors
HERMON – Hermon girls soccer is on a mission in 2022. After their perfect season ended with a state championship loss in 2021, the Hawks are back to where they left off, starting the season 9-0 with a 55-5 goal differential. “Our slogan is unfinished business, we really want...
