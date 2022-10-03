ORONO – It was back and forth all afternoon, but when the final buzzer rang, Maine was on top of California 4-3 in a rematch of the 2021 America East semifinal. The Black Bears quickly opened up scoring, with Chloe Walton pushing a goal through in the first minute of the game. California would answer quickly, with two goals to take a lead, before Poppy Lambert would tie it late in the first quarter off of a penalty shot.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO