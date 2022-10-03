ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

warwickvalleyschools.com

Warwick students participate in Hudson Valley Honor Band Program

On Sunday, October 2, students from both WVHS and WVMS took part in performances by the Hudson Valley Honor Bands and Orchestra. These are select honor groups for which you must audition to be a part of the ensembles. The Hudson Valley Honor Band Program is celebrating its fifteenth season of providing exceptional opportunities for outstanding Hudson Valley music students in grades six through 12. Rehearsals and a concert take place in the fall of each school year, and students perform a wide variety of music, from contemporary to classic. The Hudson Valley Honor Band Program is sponsored by the Syracuse University Bands.
