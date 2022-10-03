‘A Friend of the Family’ Cast on B’s Lack of Humanity, Manipulation of the Brobergs & More

John Wick writer/creator, Derek Kolstad and Sonic the Hedgehog producer Dmitri M. Johnson along with Mike Goldberg, formerly a partner of APA, have joined forces to form a new Media Company, Story Kitchen. The company will be hyperfocused on the creation -and amplification- of ‘World-Building Action’ and ‘Non-Traditional Intellectual Property’. “After having spent the last several years working together and admiring one another’s storytelling chops, energy, taste, and ideas, we collectively came to the same conclusion: That the only way to double down on cooking up the most amazing Franchises and Worlds possible – was for us to unite as...

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO