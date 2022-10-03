Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The San Francisco Giants are preparing themselves for life without starting pitcher Carlos Rodon after just one season with the team. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi admitted as much on Friday after their season ended, noting that he expects the team to be in the market for at least one starting pitcher this offseason (via Maria Guardado of MLB.com).
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Boston Red Sox are entering an offseason full of big questions after a rough 2022 season. Arguably the biggest question of them all involves star third baseman Rafael Devers and his looming extension. The Sox and Devers tried to negotiate a deal last offseason, but it sounded like the two sides were very far […] The post Rafael Devers trade question gets firm, 5-word response from Chaim Bloom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Seattle Mariners have done the improbable to book their tickets to the American League Divisional Series. That’s after they came all the way back from an 8-1 score deficit Saturday night in Game 2 of their Wild-Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road to take a 10-9 victory. According to […] The post Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Cleveland Guardians are officially heading to the ALDS to face the New York Yankees after taking down the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the Wild Card. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off bomb in the bottom of the 15th inning to break a scoreless draw, but center fielder Myles Straw revealed that he actually […] The post Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not quite ready to move past the Houston Astros cheating scandal. Manager Dave Roberts recently got brutally honest on the effect of the Astros’ scandal on the Dodgers legacy, per The Orange County Register. That’s fair,” Dave Roberts said in reference to Dodgers’ playoff...
The Los Angeles Angels failed to meet expectations in the 2022 MLB season, and missed the playoffs yet again despite fielding arguably their best team in the past few seasons. It was another disappointing season for the Angels, it has caused their star two-way player, Shohei Ohtani, to begin contemplating his future with Los Angeles.
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the MLB for so long, having finished under .500 only once this century. This is thanks in no small part to Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, who have led the team to two World Series triumphs in 2006 and 2011. With […] The post Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s epic Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina message before MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
It was a tough start to the Wild Card Series for the Toronto Blue Jays as they dropped a 4-0 decision to the visiting Seattle Mariners in Game 1. But the Jays may have escaped disaster as X-rays on star outfielder George Springer’s left wrist came back negative. George Springer had x-rays on his left […] The post George Springer receives promising injury update after getting plunked by Luis Castillo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
