Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction
American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
Empower House hosts celebration in Davenport
The Empower House’s Spooktacular 5K and Fall Festival is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Quinlan Court off River Drive in Davenport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Here are some highlights of the day:. 9:40 a.m. — Pre-race show...
Foodie Friday: The Breakroom
Ian Roberts joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday to tell us all about The Breakroom in Davenport. Watch the video above for more information or visit The Breakroom’s website or Facebook page.
Indigenous Peoples Day observed Monday
Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Parking is available along the street or the parking lot southwest of the Carriage House. Prayer and ceremony will be featured, along with a discussion of “What is Indigenous Peoples Day?” For...
Fairmount Fall Fest
Cemetery Superintendent Carvel Morgan joined us to talk about a family friendly fall event happening in the oldest cemetery in Davenport. For more information visit Friends of Fairmount Cemetery and Prairie Preservation.
Learn about clinical trials at free Gilda’s Club workshop
Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave.,, Suite 200, Davenport. Dr. Jad El Masri,...
Worldwide Daffodil Project to bloom in QC
As part of the worldwide Daffodil Project, the public is invited to take part in a daffodil bulb planting on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Daffodil Project is a global effort to plant 1.5 million daffodils, to memorialize...
REVIEW: Geneseo play lovingly recalls glory of radio days
There’s a lot more to producing a live radio play than having actors holding scripts, standing and playing their parts in front of a microphone. That is for darn sure, if you have been lucky enough to see the thoroughly entertaining “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will end its Richmond Hill Players run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.
Taste ‘beer and fear’ at fun Mad Scientist Ball
The Putnam Museum and Science Center is hosting their annual fundraiser, the Mad Scientist Ball, during the weekend of Oct. 14-16, with most events on Friday and Saturday. The event, at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport — which includes two themed nights and a weekend-long film festival — offers fun ranging from family activities to beer tasting to Halloween-themed films, all in support of the Putnam’s Community Access Fund.
It’s time — observe LGBT History Month with Clock, Inc.
Today, Local 4 News This Morning hosted Lindsey Svetlick, Relationship Manager, and Adam Peters, Director of Operations, from the Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center in Rock Island. The topic of discussion is how the organization is observing LGBT History Month. Below is a link to the organization’s website & Facebook...
Share secrets with QC Arts at ‘PostSecret’
Quad City Arts presents PostSecret at Quad City Arts Gallery in Rock Island from October 12 to December 2. There will be a presentation by author Frank Warren at Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road in Bettendorf on November 9 at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and are available by clicking here or at the door. Books based on the postcards will also be available for purchase.
Fall Fest features family fun, food
The LeClaire Fall Fest will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday,, sponsored by the River Valley Optimists’ Club. The family event will feature art, crafts, and a variety of homemade food items. There will be a truckload of pumpkins for sale, too, by 4-H members. Other vendor items include kettle...
Rock Valley is rocking it with clinic openings
Rock Valley Physical Therapy, one of the largest therapist-owned and therapist-led physical therapy practices in the country, is excited to announce upcoming open houses and ribbon-cutting ceremonies for four Quad-Cities-based locations. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa and...
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
Public invited to Augie party after inauguration
Augustana College will inaugurate its ninth president, Andrea Kathryn Talentino, in an outdoor ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, on the campus Quad, during Homecoming weekend. A street party on 7th Avenue open to the community will immediately follow to celebrate this new chapter in the college’s...
Sound Conservatory | Jonathan Turner
Local 4 News Arts and Culture Expert Jonathan Turner was back to highlight how Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory is already expanding. For more information you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
Woodcarvers display work at Show & Sale Oct. 15
Ever wonder how woodcarvers create stunning works of art from pieces of wood? Find out how these artisans make beautiful objects from bits of wood during a Show & Sale by the Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers on Saturday, October 15. They’ll be at First Presbyterian Church, 777 25th Avenue in East Moline from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., demonstrating their work and their techniques for the public. Items displayed will be available for sale. Admission is free and the public is invited.
QCSO one of 30 orchestras to highlight women composers
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) is one of 30 orchestras nationwide that’s part of the League of American Orchestras’ Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program. The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned by the League, will be infused in orchestra...
Trees for the QC | Scott County Extension
Horticultural Educator Emily Swyhart and ISU Extension’s Jolinda Eggers joined us with some tips and tricks that are perfect for tree planting.
